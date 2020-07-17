All apartments in Cherokee County
Last updated July 15 2020 at 7:02 PM

238 Park Place

238 Park Pl · (844) 874-2669
Location

238 Park Pl, Cherokee County, GA 30189

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 238 Park Pl Woodstock GA · Avail. now

$1,499

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1110 sqft

Amenities

Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
Spectacular Home Located in Cozy Woodstock County
Take a look at this beautiful home featuring 2 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, and approximately 1,110 square feet. Enjoy the freedom of a virtually maintenance free lifestyle while residing in a great community. This home is professionally managed and maintained by Tricon American Homes. You deserve single family rental living at its best!
BEWARE OF LEASING FRAUD! If you believe someone else is trying to rent you this home or have any questions regarding leasing fraud, please call our Fraud Prevention Hotline at 877.241.9085 or email us at TAHFraud@TriconAH.com. To learn more, visit TriconAmericanHomes.com/fraud-prevention.
Completed applications approved on “first-come, first-served” basis.

- Non-refundable application fee: $49.99 per occupant of age 18 or older
- One-year or longer lease minimum
- Non-refundable holding fee: $250 per home, credited to approved applicant’s first month’s rent after move in
- Utilities: Resident pays for all utilities including trash, sewer, and water
- Animals approved with pet fee and monthly animal rent
- Breed Restrictions: American Pit Bull Terrier, American Staffordshire Terrier, Bull Mastiff, Chow, Doberman, Pit Bull, Presa Canario, Rottweiler, Wolf, Wolf hybrids, any combination mix of the foregoing breeds, and any other breed or type that Landlord deems to have similar characteristics.
- Maximum two animals allowed
- Equal Housing Opportunity
- Pricing is subject to change without notice. Some pricing may include special offers based on lease terms and date of occupancy.
- Security deposit varies based upon credit criteria; however standard security deposit equals one month’s rent.
- Pool Maintenance Fee: $95 per month pool maintenance fee will be added to any home with a pool.
- Approved Applicants are required to execute a Lease Agreement and submit the full security deposit within 48 hours after approval of the Lease. The Lease start date must be within 14 days after approval. Th

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 238 Park Place have any available units?
238 Park Place has a unit available for $1,499 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 238 Park Place have?
Some of 238 Park Place's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 238 Park Place currently offering any rent specials?
238 Park Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 238 Park Place pet-friendly?
No, 238 Park Place is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Cherokee County.
Does 238 Park Place offer parking?
Yes, 238 Park Place offers parking.
Does 238 Park Place have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 238 Park Place offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 238 Park Place have a pool?
Yes, 238 Park Place has a pool.
Does 238 Park Place have accessible units?
No, 238 Park Place does not have accessible units.
Does 238 Park Place have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 238 Park Place has units with dishwashers.
Does 238 Park Place have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 238 Park Place has units with air conditioning.
