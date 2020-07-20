157 Townview Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities parking pool bbq/grill

Beautiful end unit townhome just minutes from 575/75, downtown Woodstock, KSU and the outlet mall. Open floor plan has beautiful shiplap accents, hardwood floors, SS appliances, granite & tile backsplash, lots of cabinet space in kitchen and lots of closet space. Owner's suite has vaulted ceilings, XL closet, double vanity with garden tub & separate shower. Large patio is perfect for grilling. Community has large pool and cabana! Enjoy the convenience of Woodstock whil the HOA maintains the lawn!