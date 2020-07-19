All apartments in Cherokee County
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

150 Hopewell Chase Court

150 Hopewell Chase Court · No Longer Available
Location

150 Hopewell Chase Court, Cherokee County, GA 30004

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
air conditioning
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Brand new carpet and new paint throughout! Wonderful rental with large lot on cul-de-sac! Yard is fenced and flat with a back deck! Home is ready for occupancy. Two story home with 2 car garage. Fantastic, private wooded view out back. Family room has gas fireplace. Gas burning stove and oven as well as dishwasher, refrigerator and built-in microwave to remain! Huge master bedroom with attached master that has two closets, double vanity, separate jacuzzi tub and separate shower! HVAC is NEW and great for saving money! Home is ready today.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 150 Hopewell Chase Court have any available units?
150 Hopewell Chase Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Cherokee County, GA.
What amenities does 150 Hopewell Chase Court have?
Some of 150 Hopewell Chase Court's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 150 Hopewell Chase Court currently offering any rent specials?
150 Hopewell Chase Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 150 Hopewell Chase Court pet-friendly?
No, 150 Hopewell Chase Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Cherokee County.
Does 150 Hopewell Chase Court offer parking?
Yes, 150 Hopewell Chase Court offers parking.
Does 150 Hopewell Chase Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 150 Hopewell Chase Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 150 Hopewell Chase Court have a pool?
No, 150 Hopewell Chase Court does not have a pool.
Does 150 Hopewell Chase Court have accessible units?
No, 150 Hopewell Chase Court does not have accessible units.
Does 150 Hopewell Chase Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 150 Hopewell Chase Court has units with dishwashers.
Does 150 Hopewell Chase Court have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 150 Hopewell Chase Court has units with air conditioning.
