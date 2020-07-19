150 Hopewell Chase Court

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher fireplace microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

Brand new carpet and new paint throughout! Wonderful rental with large lot on cul-de-sac! Yard is fenced and flat with a back deck! Home is ready for occupancy. Two story home with 2 car garage. Fantastic, private wooded view out back. Family room has gas fireplace. Gas burning stove and oven as well as dishwasher, refrigerator and built-in microwave to remain! Huge master bedroom with attached master that has two closets, double vanity, separate jacuzzi tub and separate shower! HVAC is NEW and great for saving money! Home is ready today.