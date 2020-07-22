130 Windsong Trail

Amenities

BRIDGEMILL COMMUNITY - Canton's finest location! - Welcoming you home to our lovely rental in the Bridgemill Community. Conveniently located to schools and shopping, and minutes to Lake Allatoona. This home features 4 spacious bedrooms, and three full bathrooms. Beautifully landscaped lot in quite cul-de-sac overlook beautiful hardwoods, private. Formal dining room with judge's panel walls, fireplace, and eat in kitchen. Double garage. Sitting room off master, and gigantic storage area off master too. Very comfortable place to call home while you rent. Message us to tour. We do not allow pets or smoking on the property. A refundable security deposit is required as well as an application for rental. Thank you~



(RLNE5487794)