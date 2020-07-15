All apartments in Cherokee County
Last updated May 18 2020 at 10:42 PM

100 Wiley Hills Trail

100 Wiley Hills Trail · No Longer Available
Location

100 Wiley Hills Trail, Cherokee County, GA 30188

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
Wonderful single level ranch home on 1.6 ACRE private wooded lot on quiet cul de sac street. Hardwood floors throughout living space and all bedrooms with very large master bedroom & walk in closet. Open concept floor plan from updated kitchen to dining area, breakfast area and great room. Includes washer/dryer! Enclosed sunroom and open lower deck with private nature views. Well maintained home with exceptional amount of storage space. Very convenient Woodstock location close to Hwy 92, Roswell, Marietta & Shopping.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 100 Wiley Hills Trail have any available units?
100 Wiley Hills Trail doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Cherokee County, GA.
What amenities does 100 Wiley Hills Trail have?
Some of 100 Wiley Hills Trail's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 100 Wiley Hills Trail currently offering any rent specials?
100 Wiley Hills Trail is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 100 Wiley Hills Trail pet-friendly?
No, 100 Wiley Hills Trail is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Cherokee County.
Does 100 Wiley Hills Trail offer parking?
Yes, 100 Wiley Hills Trail offers parking.
Does 100 Wiley Hills Trail have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 100 Wiley Hills Trail offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 100 Wiley Hills Trail have a pool?
No, 100 Wiley Hills Trail does not have a pool.
Does 100 Wiley Hills Trail have accessible units?
No, 100 Wiley Hills Trail does not have accessible units.
Does 100 Wiley Hills Trail have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 100 Wiley Hills Trail has units with dishwashers.
Does 100 Wiley Hills Trail have units with air conditioning?
No, 100 Wiley Hills Trail does not have units with air conditioning.
