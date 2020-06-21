5200 Peachtree Road

Amenities
Peachtree Malone: Coveted Lofts of Hot Downtown Chamblee! Designed in Bauhaus style, this 2bd 2ba loft features an Open Concept, Floor to Ceiling Windows, tons of Natural Light, Modern Fixtures, Exposed High Ceilings & Ductwork. Overlooking the Living Area- the Kitchen boasts Granite, SS GE Appliances, Gas Cooking, Pendent Lighting & Breakfast Bar. Spacious Master with En-Suite Bath, relaxing jetted tub, slate surround & flooring. Intimate Secondary Room; perfect for Den or Office Space. Contemporary Bamboo Hardwoods greet you, leading to the Master & Kitchen.