Last updated May 29 2020 at 11:44 AM

5200 Peachtree Road

5200 Peachtree Road · (770) 680-9579
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

5200 Peachtree Road, Chamblee, GA 30341
Downtown Chamblee

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 3103 · Avail. now

$1,550

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 902 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
Peachtree Malone: Coveted Lofts of Hot Downtown Chamblee! Designed in Bauhaus style, this 2bd 2ba loft features an Open Concept, Floor to Ceiling Windows, tons of Natural Light, Modern Fixtures, Exposed High Ceilings & Ductwork. Overlooking the Living Area- the Kitchen boasts Granite, SS GE Appliances, Gas Cooking, Pendent Lighting & Breakfast Bar. Spacious Master with En-Suite Bath, relaxing jetted tub, slate surround & flooring. Intimate Secondary Room; perfect for Den or Office Space. Contemporary Bamboo Hardwoods greet you, leading to the Master & Kitchen.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5200 Peachtree Road have any available units?
5200 Peachtree Road has a unit available for $1,550 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 5200 Peachtree Road have?
Some of 5200 Peachtree Road's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5200 Peachtree Road currently offering any rent specials?
5200 Peachtree Road isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5200 Peachtree Road pet-friendly?
No, 5200 Peachtree Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Chamblee.
Does 5200 Peachtree Road offer parking?
No, 5200 Peachtree Road does not offer parking.
Does 5200 Peachtree Road have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5200 Peachtree Road offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5200 Peachtree Road have a pool?
No, 5200 Peachtree Road does not have a pool.
Does 5200 Peachtree Road have accessible units?
No, 5200 Peachtree Road does not have accessible units.
Does 5200 Peachtree Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5200 Peachtree Road has units with dishwashers.
Does 5200 Peachtree Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 5200 Peachtree Road does not have units with air conditioning.
