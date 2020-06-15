All apartments in Chamblee
Last updated June 4 2020 at 7:13 PM

4002 E Johnson Circle

4002 East Johnson Circle · (404) 626-0324
Location

4002 East Johnson Circle, Chamblee, GA 30341
Huntley Hills

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$1,600

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 1098 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
fireplace
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
RENOVATED & UPDATED. Super convenient Chamblee location inside the 285 perimeter. Cute bungalow in Shallowford Heights. New Doraville sight is visible from front yard. Bright open floor plan with updated kitchen and Bathroom. All new systems and energy efficient windows. Maple floors. Fenced backyard. Close to Perimeter Mall, GA 400, & PDK airport. Excellent access to Doraville MARTA, Peachtree Ind Blvd, I-285, Brookhaven, Sandy Springs, & Dunwoody. Current Tenant works nights. Absolutely No Show without Appointment. All showings will be after 4pm. Leave message.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4002 E Johnson Circle have any available units?
4002 E Johnson Circle has a unit available for $1,600 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 4002 E Johnson Circle have?
Some of 4002 E Johnson Circle's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4002 E Johnson Circle currently offering any rent specials?
4002 E Johnson Circle isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4002 E Johnson Circle pet-friendly?
No, 4002 E Johnson Circle is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Chamblee.
Does 4002 E Johnson Circle offer parking?
Yes, 4002 E Johnson Circle does offer parking.
Does 4002 E Johnson Circle have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4002 E Johnson Circle offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4002 E Johnson Circle have a pool?
No, 4002 E Johnson Circle does not have a pool.
Does 4002 E Johnson Circle have accessible units?
No, 4002 E Johnson Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 4002 E Johnson Circle have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4002 E Johnson Circle has units with dishwashers.
Does 4002 E Johnson Circle have units with air conditioning?
No, 4002 E Johnson Circle does not have units with air conditioning.
