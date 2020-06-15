4002 E Johnson Circle

Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher parking recently renovated fireplace range

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking

RENOVATED & UPDATED. Super convenient Chamblee location inside the 285 perimeter. Cute bungalow in Shallowford Heights. New Doraville sight is visible from front yard. Bright open floor plan with updated kitchen and Bathroom. All new systems and energy efficient windows. Maple floors. Fenced backyard. Close to Perimeter Mall, GA 400, & PDK airport. Excellent access to Doraville MARTA, Peachtree Ind Blvd, I-285, Brookhaven, Sandy Springs, & Dunwoody. Current Tenant works nights. Absolutely No Show without Appointment. All showings will be after 4pm. Leave message.