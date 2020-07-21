Rent Calculator
Chamblee, GA
/
3946 Forrest Court
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
3946 Forrest Court
3946 Forrest Court
·
No Longer Available
Chamblee
Huntley Hills
2 Bedrooms
Apartments with Parking
Dog Friendly Apartments
Location
3946 Forrest Court, Chamblee, GA 30341
Huntley Hills
Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
3 bedroom home
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 3946 Forrest Court have any available units?
3946 Forrest Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Chamblee, GA
.
What amenities does 3946 Forrest Court have?
Some of 3946 Forrest Court's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 3946 Forrest Court currently offering any rent specials?
3946 Forrest Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3946 Forrest Court pet-friendly?
No, 3946 Forrest Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Chamblee
.
Does 3946 Forrest Court offer parking?
No, 3946 Forrest Court does not offer parking.
Does 3946 Forrest Court have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3946 Forrest Court offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3946 Forrest Court have a pool?
No, 3946 Forrest Court does not have a pool.
Does 3946 Forrest Court have accessible units?
No, 3946 Forrest Court does not have accessible units.
Does 3946 Forrest Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3946 Forrest Court has units with dishwashers.
Does 3946 Forrest Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 3946 Forrest Court does not have units with air conditioning.
