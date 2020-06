Amenities

hardwood floors dishwasher parking recently renovated air conditioning ceiling fan

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors microwave range recently renovated Property Amenities parking

Amazing opportunity! All new renovated Interior of Home. renovations include: new central heat and air, new kitchen w/ss appliances, cabinetry, tiled backsplash, quartz c/t, hardwood floors throughout home, all new lighting and ceiling fans, all new bathrooms to include tiled floors, new vanities, tiled showers, new laundry area, spacious closets, new plumbing, new electrical, in c-d-s location w/ large backyard, dbl driveway. a must see home.