3829 Captain Drive

Amenities
- 3 Bed/ 2.5 Bath home in Atlanta. Beautiful hardwoods on both floors, chef's kitchen with granite counter-top, Stainless Steel appliances plus large living room and equally large den, huge walk-in pantry with w/d connections. Backyard is level and fenced with working shed. Located just inside perimeter off 285 and Chamblee Dunwoody Road.
Appliance package includes:
Refrigerator, Electric Stove, Dishwasher.
- Hardwood flooring. Gas water heater & Central cooling. Washer & Dryer hookups in laudry room.
Pets Welcome!
Please verify all listing details before leasing.
