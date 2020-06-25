3829 Captain Drive

Amenities

w/d hookup granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly stainless steel

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors range refrigerator w/d hookup stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly playground pool tennis court

- 3 Bed/ 2.5 Bath home in Atlanta. Beautiful hardwoods on both floors, chef's kitchen with granite counter-top, Stainless Steel appliances plus large living room and equally large den, huge walk-in pantry with w/d connections. Backyard is level and fenced with working shed. Located just inside perimeter off 285 and Chamblee Dunwoody Road.



Appliance package includes:

Refrigerator, Electric Stove, Dishwasher.



- Hardwood flooring. Gas water heater & Central cooling. Washer & Dryer hookups in laudry room.



Pets Welcome!



Contact us at support@gkhouses or visit our website if you have any questions about this home. Please verify all listing details before leasing.



(RLNE5557386)