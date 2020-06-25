All apartments in Chamblee
Last updated May 9 2020 at 10:39 AM

3829 Captain Drive

3829 Captain Drive · No Longer Available
Location

3829 Captain Drive, Chamblee, GA 30341
Huntley Hills

Amenities

w/d hookup
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
playground
pool
tennis court
- 3 Bed/ 2.5 Bath home in Atlanta. Beautiful hardwoods on both floors, chef's kitchen with granite counter-top, Stainless Steel appliances plus large living room and equally large den, huge walk-in pantry with w/d connections. Backyard is level and fenced with working shed. Located just inside perimeter off 285 and Chamblee Dunwoody Road.

Appliance package includes:
Refrigerator, Electric Stove, Dishwasher.

- Hardwood flooring. Gas water heater & Central cooling. Washer & Dryer hookups in laudry room.

Pets Welcome!

Contact us at support@gkhouses or visit our website if you have any questions about this home. Please verify all listing details before leasing.

(RLNE5557386)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3829 Captain Drive have any available units?
3829 Captain Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chamblee, GA.
What amenities does 3829 Captain Drive have?
Some of 3829 Captain Drive's amenities include w/d hookup, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3829 Captain Drive currently offering any rent specials?
3829 Captain Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3829 Captain Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 3829 Captain Drive is pet friendly.
Does 3829 Captain Drive offer parking?
No, 3829 Captain Drive does not offer parking.
Does 3829 Captain Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3829 Captain Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3829 Captain Drive have a pool?
Yes, 3829 Captain Drive has a pool.
Does 3829 Captain Drive have accessible units?
No, 3829 Captain Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 3829 Captain Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3829 Captain Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 3829 Captain Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 3829 Captain Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
