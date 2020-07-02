3666 Cold Spring Lane

Amenities

granite counters hardwood floors pet friendly garage recently renovated gym

Unit Amenities fireplace furnished granite counters hardwood floors recently renovated Property Amenities pet friendly gym parking pool garage

Minutes from Brookhaven, Buckhead, Perimeter Mall. Easy access to I-85 and I-285, shopping, dining and parks. Walk to Schools, Keswick and Blackburn Park. Renovated 4 Bedroom, 2 Bath Ranch. Can be Partially furnished if desired. Hardwood floors throughout except Family room. Open Kitchen w/ NEW Appliances, granite counter tops, breakfast bar and view into Family room. Large Family room w/ trey ceilings and large windows w/ wooded backyard view. Spacious Living/Dining area w/ wood burning fireplace. Spacious Master room w/ Full bath (shower only). 3 additional bedrooms are spacious. 1 Full bath in hall. 2-car Garage. Large and Level Fenced Backyard w/ raised garden beds. Pet Friendly. No aggressive breeds. Home is currently OCCUPIED. Please call to schedule a viewing through SHOWMOJO at 404-609-1996 and follow prompts. Agent Name: Catherine Rohde