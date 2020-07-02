All apartments in Chamblee
3666 Cold Spring Lane

3666 Cold Spring Lane · No Longer Available
Location

3666 Cold Spring Lane, Chamblee, GA 30341
Sexton Woods

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
gym
Unit Amenities
fireplace
furnished
granite counters
hardwood floors
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pet friendly
gym
parking
pool
garage
Minutes from Brookhaven, Buckhead, Perimeter Mall. Easy access to I-85 and I-285, shopping, dining and parks. Walk to Schools, Keswick and Blackburn Park. Renovated 4 Bedroom, 2 Bath Ranch. Can be Partially furnished if desired. Hardwood floors throughout except Family room. Open Kitchen w/ NEW Appliances, granite counter tops, breakfast bar and view into Family room. Large Family room w/ trey ceilings and large windows w/ wooded backyard view. Spacious Living/Dining area w/ wood burning fireplace. Spacious Master room w/ Full bath (shower only). 3 additional bedrooms are spacious. 1 Full bath in hall. 2-car Garage. Large and Level Fenced Backyard w/ raised garden beds. Pet Friendly. No aggressive breeds. Home is currently OCCUPIED. Please call to schedule a viewing through SHOWMOJO at 404-609-1996 and follow prompts. Agent Name: Catherine Rohde

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3666 Cold Spring Lane have any available units?
3666 Cold Spring Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chamblee, GA.
What amenities does 3666 Cold Spring Lane have?
Some of 3666 Cold Spring Lane's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3666 Cold Spring Lane currently offering any rent specials?
3666 Cold Spring Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3666 Cold Spring Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 3666 Cold Spring Lane is pet friendly.
Does 3666 Cold Spring Lane offer parking?
Yes, 3666 Cold Spring Lane offers parking.
Does 3666 Cold Spring Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3666 Cold Spring Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3666 Cold Spring Lane have a pool?
Yes, 3666 Cold Spring Lane has a pool.
Does 3666 Cold Spring Lane have accessible units?
No, 3666 Cold Spring Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 3666 Cold Spring Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 3666 Cold Spring Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3666 Cold Spring Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 3666 Cold Spring Lane does not have units with air conditioning.

