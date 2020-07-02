3666 Cold Spring Lane

Amenities
Minutes from Brookhaven, Buckhead, Perimeter Mall. Easy access to I-85 and I-285, shopping, dining and parks. Walk to Schools, Keswick and Blackburn Park. Renovated 4 Bedroom, 2 Bath Ranch. Can be Partially furnished if desired. Hardwood floors throughout except Family room. Open Kitchen w/ NEW Appliances, granite counter tops, breakfast bar and view into Family room. Large Family room w/ trey ceilings and large windows w/ wooded backyard view. Spacious Living/Dining area w/ wood burning fireplace. Spacious Master room w/ Full bath (shower only). 3 additional bedrooms are spacious. 1 Full bath in hall. 2-car Garage. Large and Level Fenced Backyard w/ raised garden beds. Pet Friendly. No aggressive breeds. Home is currently OCCUPIED. Please call to schedule a viewing through SHOWMOJO at 404-609-1996 and follow prompts. Agent Name: Catherine Rohde