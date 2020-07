3145 QUINN Place

Amenities

patio / balcony garage walk in closets hot tub

Unit Amenities patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities parking garage hot tub

For more information, contact Grace Yoon at (404) 514-1000. Visit http://www.crye-leike.com/atlantafmls/6728579 to view more pictures of this property. BEAUTIFUL BRAND NEW TOWNHOUSE. BEAUTIFUL CHEF'S KITCHEN W/42' GREY CABINETS AND QUARTZ COUNTERTOPS. MASTER SUITE BOASTS LUXURY SPA SHOWER, DOUBLE VANITY & SPACIOUS WALK-IN CLOSET. ENTERTAIN ON YOUR OVERSIZED DECK. FULL BATH ON TERRACE LEVEL FOR GUESTS, PLUS 2 ADDITIONAL BEDROOMS! AMAZING OPPORTUNITY TO TAKE ADVANTAGE OF INTRODUCTORY RENTAL PRICING IN THIS AMAZING LOCATION, NEAR TOWN BROOKHAVEN, PEACHTREE STATION AND ASHFORD PARK ELEMENTARY!