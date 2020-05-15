All apartments in Chamblee
2687 Dresden Court

Location

2687 Dresden Court, Chamblee, GA 30345
Dresden East

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
pet friendly
some paid utils
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
2 Bed/ 1 Bath all-electric duplex near DeKalb-Peachtree Airport. This home features hardwood floors. Water, Sewer, Power, & Trash included with rent!

Appliance package includes:
– Refrigerator,Stove,Washer,Dryer.

Other Features:
– Electric water heater & Central cooling.

Small pets welcome!

Contact us at support@gkhouses or visit our website if you have any questions about this home. Please verify all listing details before leasing.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

