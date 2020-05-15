2687 Dresden Court

Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors pet friendly some paid utils range refrigerator

Unit Amenities hardwood floors in unit laundry range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

2 Bed/ 1 Bath all-electric duplex near DeKalb-Peachtree Airport. This home features hardwood floors. Water, Sewer, Power, & Trash included with rent!



Appliance package includes:

– Refrigerator,Stove,Washer,Dryer.



Other Features:

– Electric water heater & Central cooling.



Small pets welcome!



Contact us at support@gkhouses or visit our website if you have any questions about this home. Please verify all listing details before leasing.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.