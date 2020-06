Amenities

Renovations near completion. Available in March. New kitchen, updated bathroom, new windows and doors. New light fixtures. Hardwood floors throughout. Three bedrooms, two baths. One level, stepless. Open living/dining area with view from kitchen. Big backyard and home is located near the end of a dead end street. Single carport. Not in Section 8 Program. Near shopping, Buford Hwy, and easy drive to I 85.