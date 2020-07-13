59 Pet Friendly Apartments for rent in Canton, GA
Last updated July 13 at 12:49am
12 Units Available
New Town
Lancaster Ridge
800 Hickory Knoll Dr, Canton, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,190
850 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,112
960 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,457
1140 sqft
Lancaster Ridge Apartments is tucked away in the quiet neighborhood of Canton, GA.
Last updated July 13 at 12:49am
10 Units Available
Rolling Hills
Canterbury Ridge
101 Canterbury Ridge Pkwy, Canton, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,192
738 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,165
1160 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,398
1338 sqft
WEEKLY OPEN HOUSE EVENT: Come join us every Tuesday between 9:00am - 7:00pm to see what Canterbury Ridge is all about! Apply during one of these Open House events & you'll pay NO APPLICATION OR ADMIN FEES!* *Some restrictions may apply.
Last updated July 12 at 11:00pm
35 Units Available
Riverstone
Canton Mill Lofts
550 Riverstone Pkwy, Canton, GA
Studio
$979
775 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,039
946 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,269
1260 sqft
Super modern lofts with stainless steel appliances and real brick accents. High ceilings. Air conditioning and big windows. Community has elevator, pool, and parking. Near Heritage Park.
Last updated July 13 at 12:41am
18 Units Available
Laurel Canyon
The Crest at Laurel Canyon
30 Laurel Canyon Village Cir, Canton, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,110
747 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
1129 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,637
1267 sqft
A fantastic community located in the mountains. Apartments feature granite countertops, beautiful layouts and fantastic views. On-site outdoor fireplace, six outdoor kitchens, fitness center, yoga room and tanning ledge on the pool.
Last updated July 13 at 02:31am
23 Units Available
Atlantic BridgeMill
1000 Preston Glen Cir, Canton, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,142
910 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,147
1192 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,216
1359 sqft
Elegant apartment homes with appliances, extra storage, and patio/balcony. Amenities include executive business center, clubhouse, gym, pool, and sauna. Conveniently located near I-575, just minutes from downtown Atlanta shopping and entertainment.
Last updated July 13 at 12:50am
50 Units Available
Legends at Laurel Canyon
100 Legends Drive, Canton, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,020
928 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
1518 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,675
1965 sqft
OPENING SPRING 2020. Come home to Legends at Laurel Canyon, and we’ll take care of what matters to you. Our priority is your satisfaction, and the Legends award-winning management team will ensure it.
Last updated July 13 at 12:30am
1 Unit Available
New Town
Aspect on the River
59 Anderson Ave, Canton, GA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,799
2755 sqft
Convenient location close to YMCA, Riverplace Shopping Center and dining options along Marietta Highway. Community amenities include coffee bar, dog park and outdoor fireplace. Apartments feature full-sized washers and dryers and stylish granite countertops.
Last updated July 13 at 12:49am
1 Unit Available
Mountain Vista Overlook
Laurels at Greenwood
1215 Hickory Flat Hwy, Canton, GA
2 Bedrooms
$958
933 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,016
1149 sqft
The Laurels at Greenwood offers quiet, comfortable, and convenient living at a reasonable price. An outstanding management team will ensure prompt service and a second-to-none experience.
Last updated July 13 at 02:41am
1 Unit Available
New Town
235 Creek View Place
235 Creek View Pl, Canton, GA
4 Bedrooms
$1,750
2179 sqft
Apply today at www.EncoreRental.com to make this home YOUR home. It's fast and easy, so apply today before it gets away. Lease, Live. Repeat. It's our mission to create a great experience that you will want an ENCORE.
Last updated July 13 at 02:41am
1 Unit Available
Hickory Log
165 Fred Bishop Drive
165 Fred Bishop Drive, Canton, GA
4 Bedrooms
$1,895
2800 sqft
Beautiful 4 Bedroom 3 Bath 2 story Open floor Plan features brick/hardiplank exterior, two story foyer accented with hardwood floor, freesia carpet, Palladian windows, blinds throughout, decorator wall cut in shelves, arched doorways, 10' ceiling on
Last updated July 13 at 02:41am
1 Unit Available
Hickory Log
520 Winder Trail
520 Winder Trail, Canton, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,675
2484 sqft
This home is managed by FirstKey Homes, helping you Unlock More from your home rental experience. Apply, schedule a self-tour, or get on a waiting list for Coming Soon homes; review our resident qualifications; or see more homes at www.firstkeyhomes.
Results within 1 mile of Canton
Last updated July 13 at 12:49am
15 Units Available
Harbor Creek Apartments
501 Harbor Creek Pkwy, Holly Springs, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,001
826 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,129
1188 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,398
1435 sqft
Landmark apartments in Holly Springs community, close to the Cherokee County Aquatics Center. Units have ceiling fans, patios or balconies and extra storage. On-site amenities include Internet access, 24-hour maintenance and a tennis court.
Last updated July 13 at 02:31am
47 Units Available
Sixes Ridge
4416 Holly Springs Parkway, Holly Springs, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,120
713 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,375
1139 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1316 sqft
Welcome to Sixes Ridge! The newest luxury apartment community located in the Holly Springs area, just minutes away from I-575, shopping, dining and entertainment.
Last updated July 13 at 02:41am
1 Unit Available
104 Manous Drive
104 Manous Drive, Holly Springs, GA
4 Bedrooms
$1,895
2131 sqft
Make this charming 4 bedroom 2.
Results within 5 miles of Canton
Last updated July 13 at 12:49am
14 Units Available
PARK 9
1105 Ridgewalk Pkwy, Woodstock, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,197
764 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,358
1113 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,825
1398 sqft
Modern amenities, including subway tile kitchen backsplashes, stainless steel appliances, built-in microwaves and wood-style flooring. Conveniently located just off I-575 and only minutes from the Outlet Shoppes at Atlanta.
Last updated July 13 at 12:49am
14 Units Available
Ridgewalk
Woodstock West By Walton
735 Market Place Ln, Woodstock, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,296
833 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,544
1173 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,922
1984 sqft
Shopping, parks and I-575 are all nearby, but not close enough to disturb the tranquility of this property. On-site fire pit, pool, clubhouse and coffee bar. Hardwood flooring and fireplaces in unit.
Last updated July 13 at 12:32am
26 Units Available
The Darby
100 Holly Park Ct, Holly Springs, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,135
703 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,405
1133 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at The Darby in Holly Springs. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated July 13 at 12:49am
6 Units Available
Pointe at Towne Lake
50 Paces Pkwy, Woodstock, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,003
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,251
1254 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,431
1530 sqft
*At this time, we are conducting tours by appointment only. Please call/text or email to request a tour.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
232 Haleys Ct.
232 Haleys Circle, Cherokee County, GA
4 Bedrooms
$1,895
2000 sqft
Well Appointed Home Off Arnold Mill Rd - Easy access to downtown Woodstock, I-575, and shopping are just some of the benefits of this adorable home in the highly sought after Haley’s Mill subdivision.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Harmony on The Lakes
513 Cedarwood Dr
513 Cedarwood Drive, Holly Springs, GA
5 Bedrooms
$2,700
3288 sqft
513 Cedarwood Dr Available 08/08/20 Canton Home For Rent, 5 Bdrm, 4 ba by Platinum Property Management - Available in August! Practically New, Popular, Open Floor Plan with Stunning Stone/Brick Facade and Covered Porch.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
4251 holly springs pkwy
4251 Holly Springs Parkway, Holly Springs, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,140
The Darby Apartments Promo Code: 4251-D - Property Id: 312990 CALL NOW! RECEIVE BEST OFFERS WITH-IN 30DAYS. Speak with your live personal assistant today. Ours of Operations Mon - Fri 9 am to 5 pm. Sat.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
7440 Bells Ferry Rd
7440 Bells Ferry Road, Cherokee County, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
1000 sqft
4 Bedrooms
Ask
Lake Allatoona - ground level bungalow - - Property Id: 111031 Lake Allatoona Ground Level Bungalow 2-bedroom 1- bath, vaulted ceilings, private driveway, extra large deck; up-graded appliances, washer/dryer in unit, front and back porch, extra
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
147 Terrace Walk
147 Terrace Walk, Cherokee County, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,375
1383 sqft
Lake Allatoona Townhome for Lease - Beautiful all new townhomes just minutes from Lake Allatoona. Spacious living with 3 bedrooms and 2.5 bath. Stainless Steel appliances, granite countertops, and a covered patio.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
1137 Blankets Creek Drive
1137 Blankets Creek Drive, Cherokee County, GA
4 Bedrooms
$1,875
2402 sqft
Stunning Executive Home In Swim Tennis Community - This elegant executive home set in the highly sought-after Highland Point Swim / Tennis Community is a must see.
