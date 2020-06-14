Apartment List
Last updated June 14 2020 at 4:17 AM

73 Apartments for rent in Canton, GA with garage

Canton apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run. Weather, break-ins, and daily strugg... Read Guide >
Last updated June 14 at 01:11am
$
Laurel Canyon
30 Units Available
The Crest at Laurel Canyon
30 Laurel Canyon Village Cir, Canton, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,075
747 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,434
1129 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,656
1267 sqft
A fantastic community located in the mountains. Apartments feature granite countertops, beautiful layouts and fantastic views. On-site outdoor fireplace, six outdoor kitchens, fitness center, yoga room and tanning ledge on the pool.
Last updated June 14 at 04:14am
22 Units Available
Atlantic BridgeMill
1000 Preston Glen Cir, Canton, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,054
910 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,251
1192 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,436
1359 sqft
Elegant apartment homes with appliances, extra storage, and patio/balcony. Amenities include executive business center, clubhouse, gym, pool, and sauna. Conveniently located near I-575, just minutes from downtown Atlanta shopping and entertainment.

Last updated June 14 at 04:38am
New Town
1 Unit Available
235 Creek View Place
235 Creek View Pl, Canton, GA
4 Bedrooms
$1,890
2179 sqft
Apply today at www.EncoreRental.com to make this home YOUR home. It's fast and easy, so apply today before it gets away. Lease, Live. Repeat. It's our mission to create a great experience that you will want an ENCORE.

Last updated June 14 at 04:38am
Pea Ridge County Pocket
1 Unit Available
244 Sage Drive
244 Sage Dr, Canton, GA
4 Bedrooms
$1,820
2222 sqft
Ever wanted to live in a brand-new home? ResiBuilt is happy to announce this brand-new home is complete and move-in ready! Don’t miss out on being the first person to make memories in this home! Located at the edge of Hickory Log Creek is Moss

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
New Town
1 Unit Available
1048 Whispering Woods Drive
1048 Whispering Woods Drive, Canton, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,499
1256 sqft
LIFE SIMPLIFIED Take a look at this beautiful home featuring 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, and approximately 1,256 square feet. Enjoy the freedom of a virtually maintenance free lifestyle while residing in a great community.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
100 Plumeria Street
100 Plumeria Street, Canton, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,625
1990 sqft
LIFE SIMPLIFIED Take a look at this beautiful home featuring 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, and approximately 1,990 square feet. Enjoy the freedom of a virtually maintenance free lifestyle while residing in a great community.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Holly Mill
1 Unit Available
202 Ilex Dr
202 Ilex Drive, Canton, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
1384 sqft
202 Ilex Dr Available 07/08/20 Canton Home For Rent, 3 Bdrm, 2.

Last updated June 13 at 08:32am
Hickory Log
1 Unit Available
125 Park Village Dr.
125 Park Village Drive, Canton, GA
4 Bedrooms
$1,550
2 sqft
This beautiful home offers a a feeling of peace and privacy the moment you walk through the door!Master suite offers 2 walk in closets . Fenced in backyard perfect for cookouts and the kiddos! Fireplace in living room.2 car garage.

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
Riverstone
1 Unit Available
164 Riverstone Commons Circle
164 Riverstone Commons Circle, Canton, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
1298 sqft
The perfect Townhome rental in Canton close to shopping, schools and HWY 575. This 2 bedroom 2 bathroom roommate floorpan is spacious and comfortable. The kitchen has been updated with painted cabinets and newer appliances.

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
River Green
1 Unit Available
112 Arcadia Park Drive
112 Arcadia Park Dr, Canton, GA
5 Bedrooms
$2,300
4307 sqft
BEAUTIFUL large home w/ a finished basement in a large family-oriented neighborhood. Separate Living & Dining Rooms, Kitchen has SS Appliances w/ Granite Countertops & Double Ovens.

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
1 Unit Available
303 Azalea Loop
303 Azalea Loop, Canton, GA
4 Bedrooms
$1,700
1893 sqft
Large 4 bedroom 2.5 bath home with fence backyard in great neighborhood close to I575. Kitchen has granite counter tops with stain cabinets and breakfast area.
Last updated June 14 at 04:14am
49 Units Available
Sixes Ridge
4416 Holly Springs Parkway, Holly Springs, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,075
713 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,375
1139 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,625
1316 sqft
Welcome to Sixes Ridge! The newest luxury apartment community located in the Holly Springs area, just minutes away from I-575, shopping, dining and entertainment.
Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
15 Units Available
Harbor Creek Apartments
501 Harbor Creek Pkwy, Holly Springs, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,014
826 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,079
1188 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,405
1435 sqft
Landmark apartments in Holly Springs community, close to the Cherokee County Aquatics Center. Units have ceiling fans, patios or balconies and extra storage. On-site amenities include Internet access, 24-hour maintenance and a tennis court.
Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
14 Units Available
PARK 9
1105 Ridgewalk Pkwy, Woodstock, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,079
764 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,301
1113 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,611
1398 sqft
Modern amenities, including subway tile kitchen backsplashes, stainless steel appliances, built-in microwaves and wood-style flooring. Conveniently located just off I-575 and only minutes from the Outlet Shoppes at Atlanta.
Last updated June 14 at 12:23am
12 Units Available
Pointe at Towne Lake
50 Paces Pkwy, Woodstock, GA
1 Bedroom
$992
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,181
1254 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,434
1530 sqft
*At this time, we are conducting tours by appointment only. Please call/text or email to request a tour.
Last updated June 14 at 01:17am
$
32 Units Available
The Darby
100 Holly Park Ct, Holly Springs, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,135
703 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
1133 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at The Darby in Holly Springs. View photos, descriptions and more!

Last updated June 14 at 04:38am
1 Unit Available
472 Arnold Mill Road
472 Arnold Mill Road, Cherokee County, GA
4 Bedrooms
$2,800
3400 sqft
Beautiful property with 5 acres just 2.5 miles outside of Historic Downtown Woodstock. Dream home for those in search of a great location close to up and coming downtown area with great schools, acreage, and privacy.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
505 Canton Ct
505 Canton Court, Cherokee County, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
Excellent Schools - Beautiful Cherokee County - NEVER RENTED BEFORE! Welcome home! This wonderful two story home is located in The Falls at Mill Creek HOA community. Pool, Tennis, Side-walks, and wonderful schools. Near Shoppes and County Parks.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
145 Terrace Walk
145 Terrace Walk, Cherokee County, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,375
1383 sqft
Lease this Beautiful Brand New Townhome in Woodstock Now - Beautiful, all new townhome just minutes from Lake Allatoona. Spacious living with 3 bedrooms and 2.5 baths. Stainless appliances and granite countertops. Covered patio right off back door.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
276 Fox Creek Blvd.
276 Fox Creek Boulevard, Holly Springs, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,475
276 Fox Creek Blvd. Available 06/19/20 Fox Creek Subdivision - This home is a self touring home. To view it please email a copy of your drivers license along with your phone number and the property address you want to see to greathomesrealty@aol.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
427 Belmont Way
427 Belmont Way, Cherokee County, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
2009 sqft
427 Belmont Way Available 07/02/20 Woodstock Patio Home - Etowah High School District - Beautiful 3 BR/2.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
River Park
1 Unit Available
205 Swanee Lane
205 Swanee Lane, Woodstock, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,465
1118 sqft
- Perfect location in the beautiful River Park community! This 2 bed/2 bath has a two car garage, features two living areas, and a private back patio.

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
1 Unit Available
514 Carrington Court
514 Carrington Court, Cherokee County, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1540 sqft
Well-Maintained & Spacious 3 Bedroom, 2.5 Bath * Level, Fenced Yard * Cozy Family Room with Fireplace * Cul-de-sac * Swim/Tennis Community * Sought-After Sequoyah School District * 2 Car Garage * Convenient to Shopping/Restaurants/Entertainment

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
1 Unit Available
1955 Morgan Trace
1955 Morgan Trace, Holly Springs, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
1248 sqft
GREAT FLOOR PLAN FOR ONE LEVEL LIVING. FENCED YARD FOR WHATEVER YOUR NEEDS MAY BE AND PROPERTY EXTENDS BEYOND THE FENCE. JUST UNDER AN ACRE! JUST PAINTED AND CLEANED AND READY FOR ITS NEW TENANT. HURRY!! NEW CARPET TOO!!
City Guide for Canton, GA

"He robbed from the rich and he gave to the poor, stood up to the man and gave them what for. Our love for him now ain't hard to explain, the hero of Canton, the man they call Jayne." (From the television show: Serenity, "Hero of Canton, the Ballad of Jayne Cobb")

Sure, Canton, Georgia isn't the city that made Jayne famous on Serenity. Still, it's not a bad place to lay down roots, and there aren't any exploited miners needing immediate rescue. It's the county seat of Cherokee County and is on the northern edge of the greater Atlanta metro area. Canton was named after the famous silk producing city in China, by town founders who hoped to foster another silk city. It didn't work out, so the path to fame gave way to an all-American small town. Just about 24,000 people call Canton home, an increase of over 200 percent since 2000.  See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with garage in Canton, GA

Canton apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run.

Weather, break-ins, and daily struggles to find a space can take a toll financially and physically. Remember that even cities in mild climates experience issues like salt air, tornadoes, hail, falling branches from storms, and other issues.

It’s also possible to score an auto insurance reduction if you park in a garage. Ask your insurance provider about any deals or discounts that could trim money off the cost of your monthly bill.

Before signing a lease, ask the landlord or property manager about any restrictions on garage use. It’s important to know if there are enough spaces for tenants and visitors and what happens if the garage is full. If you’re moving into an apartment inside a home, ask about any conditions on its use and if storage is allowed.

