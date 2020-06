Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher Property Amenities basketball court clubhouse gym parking playground pool tennis court

Lawn maintenance included in rental rate! craftsman home ready for immediate move in! Four bedrooms with master on main. Large secondary bedrooms and ample unfinished area perfect for storage. Close to elementary school, playground, basketball, and tennis courts! Two clubhouses, swimming pools, and workout facilities. Walking trails to Etowah River. This one will go fast! Landlord prefers at least a 2 year lease.