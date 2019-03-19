All apartments in Candler-McAfee
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

2437 Summerland Dr

2437 Summerland Drive · No Longer Available
Location

2437 Summerland Drive, Candler-McAfee, GA 30032
McAfee

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
2437 Summerland Dr Available 02/15/19 Charming Three Bed Decatur Home w/ Fenced Yard! - Pre-register for a self-showing and be notified when property becomes available! Click or Copy this link to your browser to schedule a showing at your convenience: https://secure.rently.com/properties/813553

This three bed, two bath home in Decatur features hardwood flooring in the common area, carpet in the bedrooms, a large living room, a spacious kitchen and a fully fenced yard. The house is convenient to Candler Road and I-20.

To Apply:
Visit our website at www.myatlantarental.com. Select the Available Homes tab, locate the property, and click the Apply Now button in the description. The Application fee is $50 per occupant over 18 years old and is non-refundable.

Rental Qualifications:
Verifiable income must be 3x the monthly rental amount
No Evictions or Felonies within the past 5 years - You will be denied if you have any unpaid judgment.
No open bankruptcies
Minimum Credit Score 550
Deposits vary dependent on applicants application, however, minimum required deposit equals to one month's rent.
If you have pets, there is $350 non-refundable pet deposit. Please note that some breed restrictions may apply.

Approval process is based off of the most qualified applicant

Section 8 Qualifications:
Minimum Credit Score of 550
Minimum Income Requirement 1500
No evictions or felonies within the past 5 years
No open judgments

For additional information, please call (770)733-1756. Office Hours are Monday Friday 8:30a 5:00p

We do not advertise on Craigslist. 2437 Summerland is currently being rented for $1190/mo by Citiside Properties, LLC. If you see an ad advertising a lower amount or listed on Craigslist, it is a scam. Accuracy can be verified by visiting www.myatlantarental.com/vacancies

(RLNE4638223)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2437 Summerland Dr have any available units?
2437 Summerland Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Candler-McAfee, GA.
Is 2437 Summerland Dr currently offering any rent specials?
2437 Summerland Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2437 Summerland Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 2437 Summerland Dr is pet friendly.
Does 2437 Summerland Dr offer parking?
No, 2437 Summerland Dr does not offer parking.
Does 2437 Summerland Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2437 Summerland Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2437 Summerland Dr have a pool?
No, 2437 Summerland Dr does not have a pool.
Does 2437 Summerland Dr have accessible units?
No, 2437 Summerland Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 2437 Summerland Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 2437 Summerland Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2437 Summerland Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 2437 Summerland Dr does not have units with air conditioning.
