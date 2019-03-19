Amenities

2437 Summerland Dr Available 02/15/19 Charming Three Bed Decatur Home w/ Fenced Yard! - Pre-register for a self-showing and be notified when property becomes available! Click or Copy this link to your browser to schedule a showing at your convenience: https://secure.rently.com/properties/813553



This three bed, two bath home in Decatur features hardwood flooring in the common area, carpet in the bedrooms, a large living room, a spacious kitchen and a fully fenced yard. The house is convenient to Candler Road and I-20.



To Apply:

Visit our website at www.myatlantarental.com. Select the Available Homes tab, locate the property, and click the Apply Now button in the description. The Application fee is $50 per occupant over 18 years old and is non-refundable.



Rental Qualifications:

Verifiable income must be 3x the monthly rental amount

No Evictions or Felonies within the past 5 years - You will be denied if you have any unpaid judgment.

No open bankruptcies

Minimum Credit Score 550

Deposits vary dependent on applicants application, however, minimum required deposit equals to one month's rent.

If you have pets, there is $350 non-refundable pet deposit. Please note that some breed restrictions may apply.



Approval process is based off of the most qualified applicant



Section 8 Qualifications:

Minimum Credit Score of 550

Minimum Income Requirement 1500

No evictions or felonies within the past 5 years

No open judgments



For additional information, please call (770)733-1756. Office Hours are Monday Friday 8:30a 5:00p



We do not advertise on Craigslist. 2437 Summerland is currently being rented for $1190/mo by Citiside Properties, LLC. If you see an ad advertising a lower amount or listed on Craigslist, it is a scam. Accuracy can be verified by visiting www.myatlantarental.com/vacancies



