3764 Ellsworth Way NE
Last updated August 13 2019 at 7:14 AM

3764 Ellsworth Way NE

3764 Ellsworth Way NE · No Longer Available
Location

3764 Ellsworth Way NE, Brookhaven, GA 30319
North Brookhaven

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
air conditioning
fireplace
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Located in Brookhaven and across from Blackburn Park. Entering this 4-sided brick home you will notice the open layout complete w/family room, w/fireplace and built-in bookcases, chefs kitchen, separate dining room & office. Newly remodeled kitchen, stainless steel appliances, large island w/wine & bev fridge and custom cabinets. Large Master Suite, walk-in custom closet, and double vanity. NEW HVAC & Water Heater. Just steps from the park, shops & restaurants. Montgomery Elementary. HOA fees included in the rent.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3764 Ellsworth Way NE have any available units?
3764 Ellsworth Way NE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Brookhaven, GA.
What amenities does 3764 Ellsworth Way NE have?
Some of 3764 Ellsworth Way NE's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3764 Ellsworth Way NE currently offering any rent specials?
3764 Ellsworth Way NE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3764 Ellsworth Way NE pet-friendly?
No, 3764 Ellsworth Way NE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Brookhaven.
Does 3764 Ellsworth Way NE offer parking?
Yes, 3764 Ellsworth Way NE offers parking.
Does 3764 Ellsworth Way NE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3764 Ellsworth Way NE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3764 Ellsworth Way NE have a pool?
No, 3764 Ellsworth Way NE does not have a pool.
Does 3764 Ellsworth Way NE have accessible units?
No, 3764 Ellsworth Way NE does not have accessible units.
Does 3764 Ellsworth Way NE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3764 Ellsworth Way NE has units with dishwashers.
Does 3764 Ellsworth Way NE have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 3764 Ellsworth Way NE has units with air conditioning.
