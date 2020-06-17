3764 Ellsworth Way NE

Amenities
Located in Brookhaven and across from Blackburn Park. Entering this 4-sided brick home you will notice the open layout complete w/family room, w/fireplace and built-in bookcases, chefs kitchen, separate dining room & office. Newly remodeled kitchen, stainless steel appliances, large island w/wine & bev fridge and custom cabinets. Large Master Suite, walk-in custom closet, and double vanity. NEW HVAC & Water Heater. Just steps from the park, shops & restaurants. Montgomery Elementary. HOA fees included in the rent.