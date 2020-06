Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher garage recently renovated microwave carpet

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Absolutely immaculate with great location - close to everything! Entirely new and renovated with recessed lighting and features updated kitchen with all appliances including refrigerator and microwave. Large family room, dining area, and large bedrooms. Master bath features floor-to-ceiling tile. Recent carpet, one car garage. Master features door to large deck and patio that overlook fenced, private, wooded rear yard. No pets, sorry.