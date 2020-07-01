3636 Brookleigh Lane NE

Amenities

dishwasher pet friendly garage recently renovated stainless steel pool

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace oven refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse dog park parking pool garage

LIVE TALL in this gorgeous end-unit fully upgraded townhome that was the model for the community. This stunning home includes designer furnishings and amazing upgrades including reclaimed wood walls and beams, custom tiled bathrooms, designer lighting, built-in speakers, built-in cabinets/bookshelves, wet bar in basement, window seat in bedroom, built-in breakfast table, contemporary fireplace, KitchenAid Stainless Steal appliances, and much more. Community has clubroom, pool, outdoor fireplace, and HUGE dog park. Great Brookhaven location, walk to many restaurants.