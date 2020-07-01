All apartments in Brookhaven
Find more places like 3636 Brookleigh Lane NE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Brookhaven, GA
/
3636 Brookleigh Lane NE
Last updated May 7 2020 at 4:13 AM

3636 Brookleigh Lane NE

3636 Brooleigh Lane Northeast · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Brookhaven
See all
North Brookhaven
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Apartments with Move-in Specials
See all

Location

3636 Brooleigh Lane Northeast, Brookhaven, GA 30319
North Brookhaven

Amenities

dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
dog park
parking
pool
garage
LIVE TALL in this gorgeous end-unit fully upgraded townhome that was the model for the community. This stunning home includes designer furnishings and amazing upgrades including reclaimed wood walls and beams, custom tiled bathrooms, designer lighting, built-in speakers, built-in cabinets/bookshelves, wet bar in basement, window seat in bedroom, built-in breakfast table, contemporary fireplace, KitchenAid Stainless Steal appliances, and much more. Community has clubroom, pool, outdoor fireplace, and HUGE dog park. Great Brookhaven location, walk to many restaurants.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3636 Brookleigh Lane NE have any available units?
3636 Brookleigh Lane NE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Brookhaven, GA.
What amenities does 3636 Brookleigh Lane NE have?
Some of 3636 Brookleigh Lane NE's amenities include dishwasher, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3636 Brookleigh Lane NE currently offering any rent specials?
3636 Brookleigh Lane NE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3636 Brookleigh Lane NE pet-friendly?
Yes, 3636 Brookleigh Lane NE is pet friendly.
Does 3636 Brookleigh Lane NE offer parking?
Yes, 3636 Brookleigh Lane NE offers parking.
Does 3636 Brookleigh Lane NE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3636 Brookleigh Lane NE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3636 Brookleigh Lane NE have a pool?
Yes, 3636 Brookleigh Lane NE has a pool.
Does 3636 Brookleigh Lane NE have accessible units?
No, 3636 Brookleigh Lane NE does not have accessible units.
Does 3636 Brookleigh Lane NE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3636 Brookleigh Lane NE has units with dishwashers.
Does 3636 Brookleigh Lane NE have units with air conditioning?
No, 3636 Brookleigh Lane NE does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Garage lot.
Helpful Articles
How to Move Cross Country
Apartment Application Process: Everything You Need to Know
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter (Templates and Samples)
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
The Beginner’s Guide to Renters Insurance
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

TwentyNine24 Brookhaven
2924 Clairmont Rd NE
Brookhaven, GA 30329
The Atlantic Brookhaven
100 Windmont Dr NE
Brookhaven, GA 30329
Sierra Station
3630 Buford Hwy NE
Brookhaven, GA 30329
Windsor at Brookhaven
305 Brookhaven Ave
Brookhaven, GA 30319
The Goodwynn at Town Brookhaven by ARIUM
705 Town Blvd
Brookhaven, GA 30319
The LINC Brookhaven
4150 Ashford Dunwoody Rd
Brookhaven, GA 30319
The Mille Brookhaven
1000 Barone Avenue
Brookhaven, GA 30329
Gables Brookhaven
4420 Peachtree Rd NE
Brookhaven, GA 30319

Similar Pages

Brookhaven 1 BedroomsBrookhaven 2 Bedrooms
Brookhaven Apartments with GymBrookhaven Apartments with Parking
Brookhaven Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Atlanta, GASandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAlpharetta, GASmyrna, GAJohns Creek, GADuluth, GA
Lawrenceville, GADunwoody, GAKennesaw, GANewnan, GADecatur, GAStockbridge, GAGainesville, GA
McDonough, GAWoodstock, GACanton, GACarrollton, GARedan, GAHampton, GATyrone, GA

Nearby Neighborhoods

North BrookhavenBuford HighwayPark At Oglethrope
Drew ValleyAshford Park
Lenox ParkBrookhaven Village

Apartments Near Colleges

Oglethorpe UniversityClark Atlanta University
Georgia State UniversityLife University
Morehouse College