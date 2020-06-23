All apartments in Brookhaven
1755 Remington Road

1755 Remington Road · No Longer Available
Location

1755 Remington Road, Brookhaven, GA 30341
North Brookhaven

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
walk in closets
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
This beautiful European style 5 bedroom 4.5 bathroom ranch home is ready for you things. The main level is complete with high vaulted ceilings, luxury trim, a spacious master bedroom with bay windows and a walk in closet, a master bath with a separate shower and soaking tub and double vanity. The large kitchen is in the center of the house so it's great for entertaining! The basement is a separate one bedroom apartment which is great for an in-law suite or could be rented separately. (Contact for details) Lease/purchase considered.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1755 Remington Road have any available units?
1755 Remington Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Brookhaven, GA.
What amenities does 1755 Remington Road have?
Some of 1755 Remington Road's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1755 Remington Road currently offering any rent specials?
1755 Remington Road isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1755 Remington Road pet-friendly?
No, 1755 Remington Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Brookhaven.
Does 1755 Remington Road offer parking?
Yes, 1755 Remington Road does offer parking.
Does 1755 Remington Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1755 Remington Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1755 Remington Road have a pool?
No, 1755 Remington Road does not have a pool.
Does 1755 Remington Road have accessible units?
No, 1755 Remington Road does not have accessible units.
Does 1755 Remington Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1755 Remington Road has units with dishwashers.
Does 1755 Remington Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 1755 Remington Road does not have units with air conditioning.
