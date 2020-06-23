1755 Remington Road

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher parking walk in closets fireplace microwave

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities parking

This beautiful European style 5 bedroom 4.5 bathroom ranch home is ready for you things. The main level is complete with high vaulted ceilings, luxury trim, a spacious master bedroom with bay windows and a walk in closet, a master bath with a separate shower and soaking tub and double vanity. The large kitchen is in the center of the house so it's great for entertaining! The basement is a separate one bedroom apartment which is great for an in-law suite or could be rented separately. (Contact for details) Lease/purchase considered.