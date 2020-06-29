1532 Bubbling Creek Road NE

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters in unit laundry oven range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Fantastic location! Award-winning school districts. Remodeled and updated, with new interior paint, new electrical, new vanities and plumbing in bathrooms. All 4 full bedrooms upstairs, including a master suite, 2 and a half baths, a bonus room, a family room, and a two-car garage! Gorgeous custom kitchen w/ granite countertops, custom cabinetry and lots of storage! In walking distance to Blackburn and Murphy Candler Parks, YMCA, and restaurants and shops of Oglethorpe Crossing. Roommates are welcome.