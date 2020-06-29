All apartments in Brookhaven
1532 Bubbling Creek Road NE

1532 Bubbling Creek Road Northeast · No Longer Available
Location

1532 Bubbling Creek Road Northeast, Brookhaven, GA 30319
Sexton Woods

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Fantastic location! Award-winning school districts. Remodeled and updated, with new interior paint, new electrical, new vanities and plumbing in bathrooms. All 4 full bedrooms upstairs, including a master suite, 2 and a half baths, a bonus room, a family room, and a two-car garage! Gorgeous custom kitchen w/ granite countertops, custom cabinetry and lots of storage! In walking distance to Blackburn and Murphy Candler Parks, YMCA, and restaurants and shops of Oglethorpe Crossing. Roommates are welcome.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1532 Bubbling Creek Road NE have any available units?
1532 Bubbling Creek Road NE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Brookhaven, GA.
What amenities does 1532 Bubbling Creek Road NE have?
Some of 1532 Bubbling Creek Road NE's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1532 Bubbling Creek Road NE currently offering any rent specials?
1532 Bubbling Creek Road NE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1532 Bubbling Creek Road NE pet-friendly?
No, 1532 Bubbling Creek Road NE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Brookhaven.
Does 1532 Bubbling Creek Road NE offer parking?
Yes, 1532 Bubbling Creek Road NE offers parking.
Does 1532 Bubbling Creek Road NE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1532 Bubbling Creek Road NE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1532 Bubbling Creek Road NE have a pool?
No, 1532 Bubbling Creek Road NE does not have a pool.
Does 1532 Bubbling Creek Road NE have accessible units?
No, 1532 Bubbling Creek Road NE does not have accessible units.
Does 1532 Bubbling Creek Road NE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1532 Bubbling Creek Road NE has units with dishwashers.
Does 1532 Bubbling Creek Road NE have units with air conditioning?
No, 1532 Bubbling Creek Road NE does not have units with air conditioning.
