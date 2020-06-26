All apartments in Brookhaven
Brookhaven, GA
1421 Ashford Creek Circle NE
Last updated June 15 2019 at 11:12 AM

1421 Ashford Creek Circle NE

1421 Ashford Creek Cir NE · No Longer Available
Location

1421 Ashford Creek Cir NE, Brookhaven, GA 30319
North Brookhaven

Amenities

granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
gym
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
oven
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
Spacious Brookhaven townhome with all the upgrades- inside the perimeter. freshly painted, 10 ft ceilings, maximum upgrades .Master suite w/
huge walk-in closet and spa-like master bath with gorgeous tile work, double granite vanity and whirlpool tub with separate custom shower.
Large chef's kitchen, SS appliances, eat in dining area and view to fireside family room with built-ins. 3 finished levels includes bonus flex room
on lower level! 2 car garage. Gated, pool, clubhouse & fitness center. last tenant stay put for 7.5 yeas. Agents-you won't be disappointed!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1421 Ashford Creek Circle NE have any available units?
1421 Ashford Creek Circle NE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Brookhaven, GA.
What amenities does 1421 Ashford Creek Circle NE have?
Some of 1421 Ashford Creek Circle NE's amenities include granite counters, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1421 Ashford Creek Circle NE currently offering any rent specials?
1421 Ashford Creek Circle NE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1421 Ashford Creek Circle NE pet-friendly?
No, 1421 Ashford Creek Circle NE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Brookhaven.
Does 1421 Ashford Creek Circle NE offer parking?
Yes, 1421 Ashford Creek Circle NE offers parking.
Does 1421 Ashford Creek Circle NE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1421 Ashford Creek Circle NE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1421 Ashford Creek Circle NE have a pool?
Yes, 1421 Ashford Creek Circle NE has a pool.
Does 1421 Ashford Creek Circle NE have accessible units?
No, 1421 Ashford Creek Circle NE does not have accessible units.
Does 1421 Ashford Creek Circle NE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1421 Ashford Creek Circle NE has units with dishwashers.
Does 1421 Ashford Creek Circle NE have units with air conditioning?
No, 1421 Ashford Creek Circle NE does not have units with air conditioning.
