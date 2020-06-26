1421 Ashford Creek Circle NE

Amenities

granite counters dishwasher garage recently renovated walk in closets gym

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters oven walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities clubhouse gym parking pool garage hot tub

Spacious Brookhaven townhome with all the upgrades- inside the perimeter. freshly painted, 10 ft ceilings, maximum upgrades .Master suite w/

huge walk-in closet and spa-like master bath with gorgeous tile work, double granite vanity and whirlpool tub with separate custom shower.

Large chef's kitchen, SS appliances, eat in dining area and view to fireside family room with built-ins. 3 finished levels includes bonus flex room

on lower level! 2 car garage. Gated, pool, clubhouse & fitness center. last tenant stay put for 7.5 yeas. Agents-you won't be disappointed!