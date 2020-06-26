1421 Ashford Creek Circle NE

Amenities
Spacious Brookhaven townhome with all the upgrades- inside the perimeter. freshly painted, 10 ft ceilings, maximum upgrades .Master suite w/
huge walk-in closet and spa-like master bath with gorgeous tile work, double granite vanity and whirlpool tub with separate custom shower.
Large chef's kitchen, SS appliances, eat in dining area and view to fireside family room with built-ins. 3 finished levels includes bonus flex room
on lower level! 2 car garage. Gated, pool, clubhouse & fitness center. last tenant stay put for 7.5 yeas. Agents-you won't be disappointed!