1203 Ashford Creek Park NE

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher parking recently renovated

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities clubhouse gym parking pool tennis court

Move in today this 1 bed 1.5 bath townhome in gated Ashford Creek. Location, Location, Location 21/2 miles from Brookhaven to the South and 21/2 miles to Northside, St. Joseph's and Children's Hospital/Perimeter Mall to the North. Lots of upgrades: including Nest thermostat, granite countertops, stainless appliances. Amenities include clubhouse, gym, pool, lake and walking trails. Next door to Blackburn Tennis and walk to Blackburn Park for Brookhaven Food Truck Nights. Close to YMCA, Marist, Oglethorpe, 400 and I-285.