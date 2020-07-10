All apartments in Brookhaven
Last updated June 1 2020 at 10:52 PM

1084 W Nancy Creek Drive NE

1084 West Nancy Creek Drive Northeast · No Longer Available
Location

1084 West Nancy Creek Drive Northeast, Brookhaven, GA 30319
North Brookhaven

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
pool
fireplace
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
Property Amenities
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
Come Home to Luxury Living in Brookhaven on a quiet cul-de-sac-like street. Brookhaven is known for its amazing neighbors and these are some of the best around! They can often be found outside enjoying time with one another!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 4 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1084 W Nancy Creek Drive NE have any available units?
1084 W Nancy Creek Drive NE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Brookhaven, GA.
What amenities does 1084 W Nancy Creek Drive NE have?
Some of 1084 W Nancy Creek Drive NE's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1084 W Nancy Creek Drive NE currently offering any rent specials?
1084 W Nancy Creek Drive NE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1084 W Nancy Creek Drive NE pet-friendly?
No, 1084 W Nancy Creek Drive NE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Brookhaven.
Does 1084 W Nancy Creek Drive NE offer parking?
Yes, 1084 W Nancy Creek Drive NE offers parking.
Does 1084 W Nancy Creek Drive NE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1084 W Nancy Creek Drive NE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1084 W Nancy Creek Drive NE have a pool?
Yes, 1084 W Nancy Creek Drive NE has a pool.
Does 1084 W Nancy Creek Drive NE have accessible units?
No, 1084 W Nancy Creek Drive NE does not have accessible units.
Does 1084 W Nancy Creek Drive NE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1084 W Nancy Creek Drive NE has units with dishwashers.
Does 1084 W Nancy Creek Drive NE have units with air conditioning?
No, 1084 W Nancy Creek Drive NE does not have units with air conditioning.

