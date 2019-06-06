3425 Pinehill Drive

Amenities

Move Right Into Lovely Updated 3 BR Brick Ranch With Recessed Lighting, Hardwood Flooring And Updated Baths! A Lovely Kitchen Featuring Stainless Steel Appliances, Granite Countertops, And Decorative Tile Backsplash will inspire the chef in you! An Open Floorplan is all inclusive for family gatherings. A Private, Level Backyard Complete This Offering. Hurry You Will Not Want To Miss It.



Visit Sylvanhs.Com For Qualifying Criteria Or Call 866-325-8716 1216 For More Information. Deposit Is Determined By Credit Score. .

Schools should be verified with the applicable school districts prior to making a leasing decision. NOTE: Pest Control Included On Lease For Add'l $33/MTH.



County: Dekalb;

Subdivision: Pinehill;

Sq. Footage: 1554;

Year Built: 1954;

Beds 3 / Baths: 2;



SCHOOLS:

Elementary School: Midway;

Middle School: Mary Mcleod Bethune;

High School: Towers;

Smoking: No



Lease Terms: 12 Months



Deposits: 1520

