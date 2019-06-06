3425 Pinehill Drive

Amenities
Move Right Into Lovely Updated 3 BR Brick Ranch With Recessed Lighting, Hardwood Flooring And Updated Baths! A Lovely Kitchen Featuring Stainless Steel Appliances, Granite Countertops, And Decorative Tile Backsplash will inspire the chef in you! An Open Floorplan is all inclusive for family gatherings. A Private, Level Backyard Complete This Offering. Hurry You Will Not Want To Miss It.
Schools should be verified with the applicable school districts prior to making a leasing decision. NOTE: Pest Control Included On Lease For Add'l $33/MTH.
County: Dekalb;
Subdivision: Pinehill;
Sq. Footage: 1554;
Year Built: 1954;
Beds 3 / Baths: 2;
SCHOOLS:
Elementary School: Midway;
Middle School: Mary Mcleod Bethune;
High School: Towers;
Smoking: No
Lease Terms: 12 Months
Deposits: 1520
