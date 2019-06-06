All apartments in Belvedere Park
Find more places like 3425 Pinehill Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Belvedere Park, GA
/
3425 Pinehill Drive
Last updated June 6 2019 at 3:59 PM

3425 Pinehill Drive

3425 Pinehill Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Belvedere Park
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Furnished Apartments
See all

Location

3425 Pinehill Drive, Belvedere Park, GA 30032
Belvedere

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
***Ask About Our Move-In Specials! ***

Move Right Into Lovely Updated 3 BR Brick Ranch With Recessed Lighting, Hardwood Flooring And Updated Baths! A Lovely Kitchen Featuring Stainless Steel Appliances, Granite Countertops, And Decorative Tile Backsplash will inspire the chef in you! An Open Floorplan is all inclusive for family gatherings. A Private, Level Backyard Complete This Offering. Hurry You Will Not Want To Miss It.

Visit Sylvanhs.Com For Qualifying Criteria Or Call 866-325-8716 1216 For More Information. Deposit Is Determined By Credit Score. .
Schools should be verified with the applicable school districts prior to making a leasing decision. NOTE: Pest Control Included On Lease For Add'l $33/MTH.

County: Dekalb;
Subdivision: Pinehill;
Sq. Footage: 1554;
Year Built: 1954;
Beds 3 / Baths: 2;

SCHOOLS:
Elementary School: Midway;
Middle School: Mary Mcleod Bethune;
High School: Towers;
To schedule a showing at your convenience, click on the button below:

Schedule a Self Showing
Smoking: No

Year Built: 1954

Lease Terms: 12 Months

Deposits: 1520
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3425 Pinehill Drive have any available units?
3425 Pinehill Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Belvedere Park, GA.
What amenities does 3425 Pinehill Drive have?
Some of 3425 Pinehill Drive's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3425 Pinehill Drive currently offering any rent specials?
3425 Pinehill Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3425 Pinehill Drive pet-friendly?
No, 3425 Pinehill Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Belvedere Park.
Does 3425 Pinehill Drive offer parking?
No, 3425 Pinehill Drive does not offer parking.
Does 3425 Pinehill Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3425 Pinehill Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3425 Pinehill Drive have a pool?
No, 3425 Pinehill Drive does not have a pool.
Does 3425 Pinehill Drive have accessible units?
No, 3425 Pinehill Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 3425 Pinehill Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 3425 Pinehill Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3425 Pinehill Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 3425 Pinehill Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Roommate (sample)
Top Cities For Cat Lovers
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
Renting vs Buying an Apartment
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Belvedere Park 1 BedroomsBelvedere Park 2 Bedrooms
Belvedere Park Apartments with BalconyBelvedere Park Apartments with Parking
Belvedere Park Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Atlanta, GASandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAlpharetta, GAAthens, GASmyrna, GAJohns Creek, GADuluth, GALawrenceville, GA
Dunwoody, GAKennesaw, GANewnan, GADecatur, GAStockbridge, GAGainesville, GAMcDonough, GAWoodstock, GAPanthersville, GAMonroe, GA
Mableton, GAJackson, GAPowder Springs, GAForest Park, GAGresham Park, GAGriffin, GARedan, GAHampton, GATyrone, GA

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityGeorgia State University
University of GeorgiaLife University
Morehouse College