All apartments in Belvedere Park
Find more places like 1426 Joy Lane.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Belvedere Park, GA
/
1426 Joy Lane
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1426 Joy Lane

1426 Joy Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Belvedere Park
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Furnished Apartments
See all

Location

1426 Joy Lane, Belvedere Park, GA 30032
Belvedere

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
air conditioning
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
granite counters
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
bbq/grill
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Great for relaxation: lovely, spacious 2 bedroom 1 bathroom brick ranch in Decatur, GA available January 22nd. Close to The Gallery at South DeKalb and classic restaurants like Applebee's Neighborhood Grill and Bar and Boston Market. Has granite countertops in grandiose kitchen and gleaming hardwood floors. Building is pet-friendly with central heat/AC. Applicants are required to complete a rental application and authorize a $50 credit and background check.

Disclosure:
All information is believed to be accurate, but changes to the exterior, interior, landscaping, or appliances may have occurred since the photographs were taken, and prices and dates may change without notice. Sapir Realty does not lease homes through Craigslist or other classified advertising. ÃƒÂ‚Ã‚Â
ÃƒÂ‚Ã‚Â

Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1426 Joy Lane have any available units?
1426 Joy Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Belvedere Park, GA.
What amenities does 1426 Joy Lane have?
Some of 1426 Joy Lane's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1426 Joy Lane currently offering any rent specials?
1426 Joy Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1426 Joy Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 1426 Joy Lane is pet friendly.
Does 1426 Joy Lane offer parking?
No, 1426 Joy Lane does not offer parking.
Does 1426 Joy Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1426 Joy Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1426 Joy Lane have a pool?
No, 1426 Joy Lane does not have a pool.
Does 1426 Joy Lane have accessible units?
No, 1426 Joy Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 1426 Joy Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 1426 Joy Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1426 Joy Lane have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1426 Joy Lane has units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Helpful Articles
Moving with a Pet: Rules and Regulations you Need to Know
Accessible Housing and Renting with a Disability – FAQs
5 Tips for Finding the Perfect Roommate
Forms Needed to Rent an Apartment
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Belvedere Park 2 BedroomsBelvedere Park Apartments with Garage
Belvedere Park Apartments with Hardwood FloorsBelvedere Park Apartments with Washer-Dryer
Belvedere Park Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Atlanta, GASandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAlpharetta, GAAthens, GASmyrna, GAJohns Creek, GADuluth, GALawrenceville, GA
Dunwoody, GAKennesaw, GANewnan, GADecatur, GAStockbridge, GAGainesville, GAMcDonough, GAWoodstock, GAPanthersville, GAMonroe, GA
Mableton, GAJackson, GAPowder Springs, GAForest Park, GAGresham Park, GAGriffin, GARedan, GAHampton, GATyrone, GA

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityGeorgia State University
University of GeorgiaLife University
Morehouse College