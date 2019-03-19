1426 Joy Lane

Amenities

Great for relaxation: lovely, spacious 2 bedroom 1 bathroom brick ranch in Decatur, GA available January 22nd. Close to The Gallery at South DeKalb and classic restaurants like Applebee's Neighborhood Grill and Bar and Boston Market. Has granite countertops in grandiose kitchen and gleaming hardwood floors. Building is pet-friendly with central heat/AC. Applicants are required to complete a rental application and authorize a $50 credit and background check.



Disclosure:

All information is believed to be accurate, but changes to the exterior, interior, landscaping, or appliances may have occurred since the photographs were taken, and prices and dates may change without notice. Sapir Realty does not lease homes through Craigslist or other classified advertising. ÃƒÂ‚Ã‚Â

Contact us to schedule a showing.