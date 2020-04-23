All apartments in Augusta
Augusta, GA
921 Burlington Drive
Last updated April 4 2020 at 5:04 AM

921 Burlington Drive

921 Burlington Dr · (706) 364-5119
Location

921 Burlington Dr, Augusta, GA 30909
Belair

Price and availability

5 Bedrooms

Unit 921 Burlington Drive · Avail. now

$1,700

5 Bed · 3 Bath · 3023 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
stainless steel
pool
Unit Amenities
bathtub
carpet
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pool
5 bedrooms 3 full bathroom home over 3,000 square feet, **Close to Fort Gordon, Hospitals, and I-20** - 5 bedrooms and 3 full bathrooms, **Close to Fort Gordon, Hospitals, and I-20** A large 2-story open foyer which allows for plenty of natural light to enter home. The foyer connects to a formal dining room, which leads onto the kitchen. The Kitchen has custom cabinets with granite counter tops with backsplash, recessed & pendant lighting, Whirlpool stainless steel dishwasher, smooth top range & built - in microwave. Thermostat radiant roof board - great $$ saver. LVT Flooring through out first level. Stain resistant frieze carpet with 6 lb. pad in bedrooms. Master Bath with granite countertop, garden tub with tile surround, walk in shower with glass door and dual vanities. Beautiful matching oil rubbed bronze fixtures throughout the home. Landscaped yard w/ sprinklers on all 4 sides with vinylSiding, 10 x 12 cement patio. Seller is leaving washer and dryer for tenant use.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5628792)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 921 Burlington Drive have any available units?
921 Burlington Drive has a unit available for $1,700 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Augusta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Augusta Rent Report.
What amenities does 921 Burlington Drive have?
Some of 921 Burlington Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 921 Burlington Drive currently offering any rent specials?
921 Burlington Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 921 Burlington Drive pet-friendly?
No, 921 Burlington Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Augusta.
Does 921 Burlington Drive offer parking?
No, 921 Burlington Drive does not offer parking.
Does 921 Burlington Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 921 Burlington Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 921 Burlington Drive have a pool?
Yes, 921 Burlington Drive has a pool.
Does 921 Burlington Drive have accessible units?
No, 921 Burlington Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 921 Burlington Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 921 Burlington Drive has units with dishwashers.
