921 Burlington Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub carpet dishwasher granite counters in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range stainless steel Property Amenities pool

5 bedrooms 3 full bathroom home over 3,000 square feet, **Close to Fort Gordon, Hospitals, and I-20** - 5 bedrooms and 3 full bathrooms, **Close to Fort Gordon, Hospitals, and I-20** A large 2-story open foyer which allows for plenty of natural light to enter home. The foyer connects to a formal dining room, which leads onto the kitchen. The Kitchen has custom cabinets with granite counter tops with backsplash, recessed & pendant lighting, Whirlpool stainless steel dishwasher, smooth top range & built - in microwave. Thermostat radiant roof board - great $$ saver. LVT Flooring through out first level. Stain resistant frieze carpet with 6 lb. pad in bedrooms. Master Bath with granite countertop, garden tub with tile surround, walk in shower with glass door and dual vanities. Beautiful matching oil rubbed bronze fixtures throughout the home. Landscaped yard w/ sprinklers on all 4 sides with vinylSiding, 10 x 12 cement patio. Seller is leaving washer and dryer for tenant use.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5628792)