Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly bbq/grill

744 McClure Drive Available 07/04/20 Home For Rent - 744 McClure Drive Augusta, GA 30909 - This GORGEOUS 3 Bedroom/ 2.5 Bath 2226 Heated Sq/ft Home is located in one of Augusta's most sought after Neighborhoods! Conveniently located to Downtown Augusta, Shopping, Restaurants, Golf and the Medical District. This Farmhouse style Home features beautiful solid hardwood floors throughout the Home, heavy moldings and trimmings throughout, exposed brick walls, exposed beams, solid surface countertops, real wood burning fireplace, stainless steel appliances, 2" blinds, and olde world fixtures throughout the Home. Open layout features a HUGE Kitchen with Formal Dining/ Formal Living room with Den/ Family Room off Kitchen. MASSIVE fenced backyard with MATURE LANDSCAPE and plenty of shade! Backyard deck is perfect for relaxing with friends, grilling or a weekend nap!

LAWN MAINTENANCE included in rental rate! All appliances included in rental rate: Range, Microwave, Dishwasher, Refrigerator and Washer/ Dryer! Pets ok with Pet Deposit! Call Matt at 706.799.3110 or visit www.SouthernHomesandRentals.com for more info!



(RLNE4098192)