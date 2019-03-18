All apartments in Augusta
Last updated May 13 2020 at 12:14 PM

744 McClure Drive

744 Mc Clure Drive · (706) 799-3110
Location

744 Mc Clure Drive, Augusta, GA 30909
Lake Aumond

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 744 McClure Drive · Avail. Jul 4

$1,595

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 2226 sqft

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
bbq/grill
744 McClure Drive Available 07/04/20 Home For Rent - 744 McClure Drive Augusta, GA 30909 - This GORGEOUS 3 Bedroom/ 2.5 Bath 2226 Heated Sq/ft Home is located in one of Augusta's most sought after Neighborhoods! Conveniently located to Downtown Augusta, Shopping, Restaurants, Golf and the Medical District. This Farmhouse style Home features beautiful solid hardwood floors throughout the Home, heavy moldings and trimmings throughout, exposed brick walls, exposed beams, solid surface countertops, real wood burning fireplace, stainless steel appliances, 2" blinds, and olde world fixtures throughout the Home. Open layout features a HUGE Kitchen with Formal Dining/ Formal Living room with Den/ Family Room off Kitchen. MASSIVE fenced backyard with MATURE LANDSCAPE and plenty of shade! Backyard deck is perfect for relaxing with friends, grilling or a weekend nap!
LAWN MAINTENANCE included in rental rate! All appliances included in rental rate: Range, Microwave, Dishwasher, Refrigerator and Washer/ Dryer! Pets ok with Pet Deposit! Call Matt at 706.799.3110 or visit www.SouthernHomesandRentals.com for more info!

(RLNE4098192)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 744 McClure Drive have any available units?
744 McClure Drive has a unit available for $1,595 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Augusta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Augusta Rent Report.
What amenities does 744 McClure Drive have?
Some of 744 McClure Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 744 McClure Drive currently offering any rent specials?
744 McClure Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 744 McClure Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 744 McClure Drive is pet friendly.
Does 744 McClure Drive offer parking?
No, 744 McClure Drive does not offer parking.
Does 744 McClure Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 744 McClure Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 744 McClure Drive have a pool?
No, 744 McClure Drive does not have a pool.
Does 744 McClure Drive have accessible units?
No, 744 McClure Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 744 McClure Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 744 McClure Drive has units with dishwashers.
