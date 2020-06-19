All apartments in Augusta
Find more places like 3857 Crest Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Augusta, GA
/
3857 Crest Drive
Last updated June 17 2020 at 4:00 PM

3857 Crest Drive

3857 Crest Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Augusta
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

3857 Crest Drive, Augusta, GA 30815
Jamestown

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
stainless steel
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accepts section 8
Great location close to Fort Gordon and just a short drive to the medical district! This all brick home has a completely fenced back yard, storage building that stays and a patio just outside your back door. Relax in the large family room with wood burning fireplace. The kitchen has stainless steel appliances and adjoins with the dining room making plenty of space for entertaining. Great location close to Fort Gordon and just a short drive to the medical district! Make this house your home today!

This home is professionally managed by Conrex Property Management. Schedule a showing at your convenience with our self-showing feature. We are a pet-friendly company with no breed restrictions or weight limits.

Conrex is committed to compliance with Fair Housing laws. Applicants must meet our financial and background criteria. Visit our website to learn more about our rental criteria and our application process. This property does not qualify for Section 8 vouchers.

Your security matters to us, avoid a rental scam. Conrex does not advertise on Craigslist, Social Serve or Let Go. Conrex would never ask you to wire money or take the key after your showing to move-in.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3857 Crest Drive have any available units?
3857 Crest Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Augusta, GA.
How much is rent in Augusta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Augusta Rent Report.
What amenities does 3857 Crest Drive have?
Some of 3857 Crest Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3857 Crest Drive currently offering any rent specials?
3857 Crest Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3857 Crest Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 3857 Crest Drive is pet friendly.
Does 3857 Crest Drive offer parking?
No, 3857 Crest Drive does not offer parking.
Does 3857 Crest Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3857 Crest Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3857 Crest Drive have a pool?
No, 3857 Crest Drive does not have a pool.
Does 3857 Crest Drive have accessible units?
No, 3857 Crest Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 3857 Crest Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 3857 Crest Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Should You Cosign an Apartment Lease?
How to Write a Notice to Vacate Letter to Your Landlord
Forms Needed to Rent an Apartment
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
What Is Subletting? What Are the Pros and Cons?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Gateway Crossing
601 Giddings Ct
Augusta, GA 30907
Beacon Station
1480 Wrightsboro Road
Augusta, GA 30901
Wheeler Woods
4011-D Wheeler Woods Rd
Augusta, GA 30909
Avalon Apartments
3647 Wrightsboro Rd
Augusta, GA 30909
Preserve at Long Point
1256 Longpoint Dr
Augusta, GA 30906
Grand Oaks at Crane Creek
680 Crane Creek Drive
Augusta, GA 30907
The Residence at Riverwatch
205 River Pl
Augusta, GA 30909
Rocky Creek
950 Stevens Creek Rd
Augusta, GA 30907

Similar Pages

Augusta 1 BedroomsAugusta 2 Bedrooms
Augusta Apartments with BalconyAugusta Apartments with Parking
Augusta Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Aiken, SCMartinez, GALexington, SC
Evans, GAGreenwood, SCGrovetown, GA
North Augusta, SCRed Bank, SCHarlem, GA

Nearby Neighborhoods

BelairNational HillsMontclair
West AugustaLake AumondRichmond Hill
WestsideNorth Leg

Apartments Near Colleges

Augusta Technical CollegeAugusta University
University of South Carolina-Aiken