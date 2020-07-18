305 Valleyvue Court

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors recently renovated

Property Amenities

Lovely West Terrace Ranch - This lovely home in the West Terrace Subdivision offers beautiful hardwood flooring throughout most of the home, tile in the kitchen and the upgraded bathrooms. The exterior includes a large screened in porch, a fully fenced backyard, and large open deck beside the porch. Pets are allowed on a limited basis, and subject to approval by the owner with payment of a deposit fee.



Credit Requirements:

- Minimum 550 Credit Score Required

- Scores between 550-599- Double Deposit Required

- Scores 600 or Above- Single Deposit Required

- Co-Signers can be used for income only

- Co-Signers will not be accepted for those with poor credit.



If you have concerns with social distancing due to COVID or are out of state and cannot view the home in person, we are happy to accommodate any communication platforms that you are comfortable using and coordinate a video chat tour. For More Information on this property please call/text our Leasing Agent Charlie Bragg at 706-619-1279/706-722-7331 or click here to schedule a private tour in person: http://bit.ly/ShowingSchedule



