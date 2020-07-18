All apartments in Augusta
Augusta, GA
305 Valleyvue Court
305 Valleyvue Court

305 Valleyvue Court · (706) 722-7331
Location

305 Valleyvue Court, Augusta, GA 30909
West Augusta

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 305 Valleyvue Court · Avail. now

$1,350

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1616 sqft

Amenities

Lovely West Terrace Ranch - This lovely home in the West Terrace Subdivision offers beautiful hardwood flooring throughout most of the home, tile in the kitchen and the upgraded bathrooms. The exterior includes a large screened in porch, a fully fenced backyard, and large open deck beside the porch. Pets are allowed on a limited basis, and subject to approval by the owner with payment of a deposit fee.

Credit Requirements:
- Minimum 550 Credit Score Required
- Scores between 550-599- Double Deposit Required
- Scores 600 or Above- Single Deposit Required
- Co-Signers can be used for income only
- Co-Signers will not be accepted for those with poor credit.

If you have concerns with social distancing due to COVID or are out of state and cannot view the home in person, we are happy to accommodate any communication platforms that you are comfortable using and coordinate a video chat tour. For More Information on this property please call/text our Leasing Agent Charlie Bragg at 706-619-1279/706-722-7331

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 305 Valleyvue Court have any available units?
305 Valleyvue Court has a unit available for $1,350 per month.
How much is rent in Augusta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Augusta Rent Report.
Is 305 Valleyvue Court currently offering any rent specials?
305 Valleyvue Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 305 Valleyvue Court pet-friendly?
No, 305 Valleyvue Court is not pet friendly.
Does 305 Valleyvue Court offer parking?
No, 305 Valleyvue Court does not offer parking.
Does 305 Valleyvue Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 305 Valleyvue Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 305 Valleyvue Court have a pool?
No, 305 Valleyvue Court does not have a pool.
Does 305 Valleyvue Court have accessible units?
No, 305 Valleyvue Court does not have accessible units.
Does 305 Valleyvue Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 305 Valleyvue Court does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 305 Valleyvue Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 305 Valleyvue Court does not have units with air conditioning.
