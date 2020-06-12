2906 Pointe West Drive

Amenities

Quaint patio home in West Augusta. This home features a formal dining room, living room or office, kitchen with breakfast room, plus a spacious den with wood burning fireplace. The owner's suite includes a sitting area, walk in closet, dual vanity, water closet, garden tub, and separate shower. There is a newer 16 x 12 deck and back yard. Other upgrades: Newer HVAC, dishwasher, kitchen backsplash, faucets, recessed lighting. Appliances include: Fridge, gas stove, oven, washer and dryer. House is NOT furnished. No Dogs, cats may be approved. NO SMOKING. One year lease. House is available June 21st and will not be held. Email or text for rental application. $45 per applicant. School Zones Must Be Verified, As They Are Subject To Change.