Last updated June 1 2020 at 4:01 AM

2906 Pointe West Drive

2906 Pointewest Dr · (706) 840-7753
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

2906 Pointewest Dr, Augusta, GA 30909
West Augusta

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,300

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 1742 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Quaint patio home in West Augusta. This home features a formal dining room, living room or office, kitchen with breakfast room, plus a spacious den with wood burning fireplace. The owner's suite includes a sitting area, walk in closet, dual vanity, water closet, garden tub, and separate shower. There is a newer 16 x 12 deck and back yard. Other upgrades: Newer HVAC, dishwasher, kitchen backsplash, faucets, recessed lighting. Appliances include: Fridge, gas stove, oven, washer and dryer. House is NOT furnished. No Dogs, cats may be approved. NO SMOKING. One year lease. House is available June 21st and will not be held. Email or text for rental application. $45 per applicant. School Zones Must Be Verified, As They Are Subject To Change.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2906 Pointe West Drive have any available units?
2906 Pointe West Drive has a unit available for $1,300 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Augusta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Augusta Rent Report.
What amenities does 2906 Pointe West Drive have?
Some of 2906 Pointe West Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2906 Pointe West Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2906 Pointe West Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2906 Pointe West Drive pet-friendly?
No, 2906 Pointe West Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Augusta.
Does 2906 Pointe West Drive offer parking?
Yes, 2906 Pointe West Drive does offer parking.
Does 2906 Pointe West Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2906 Pointe West Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2906 Pointe West Drive have a pool?
No, 2906 Pointe West Drive does not have a pool.
Does 2906 Pointe West Drive have accessible units?
No, 2906 Pointe West Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2906 Pointe West Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2906 Pointe West Drive has units with dishwashers.
