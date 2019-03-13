2020 Glennfield Lane

Amenities

patio / balcony garage recently renovated

Location...Location...Location - Located in Helena Woods near I-20, Washington Road & Riverwatch Parkway makes this a place to call home and makes it convenient to downtown Augusta, Augusta University, Fort Gordon, North Augusta and all surrounding areas.



A 3 bedroom 2-1/2 bath patio home with open floorplan and quant patio area. 1700 square feet with a split bedroom plan lends to additional privacy. Main bedroom is located on the 1st floor and other bedrooms are upstairs.



New flooring throughout the kitchen and living areas and many recent upgrades, such as recessed lighting and heated tile in the master bathroom make this home very inviting. The vaulted ceiling in the great room and tray ceiling in the master bedroom give the home a grand feel. The two-car garage also has a work space with built-in shelving, plus a partially-floored pull-down attic for even more storage use. Energy-efficient lighting will save money on utility bills.The fenced back yard has a gorgeous deck for entertaining and well-maintained landscaping with grass and mature trees. Come see this great home before it is gone...



Contact Kevin 706-284-7629 or Scott 706-830-0580 via text to schedule a showing or answer any questions about the Augusta Area.



Pets are negotiable....



To apply or view other available rentals please visit: www.rentbhgaugusta.com



The property information was found on the county records so believed to be reliable. We have not verified it and make no guarantee, warranty of it's accuracy and actual room sizes should be measured to insure accuracy. Prospective tenants can independently confirm its correctness prior to leasing. Any pictures listed should be of it's most complete representation of the condition but should be verified prior to occupancy. You should conduct a review of the property to document the condition prior to move in..



No Pets Allowed



