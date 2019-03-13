All apartments in Augusta
2020 Glennfield Lane
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:14 PM

2020 Glennfield Lane

2020 Glennfield Lane · (706) 284-7629
Location

2020 Glennfield Lane, Augusta, GA 30909
National Hills

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 2020 Glennfield Lane · Avail. now

$1,450

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1700 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Location...Location...Location - Located in Helena Woods near I-20, Washington Road & Riverwatch Parkway makes this a place to call home and makes it convenient to downtown Augusta, Augusta University, Fort Gordon, North Augusta and all surrounding areas.

A 3 bedroom 2-1/2 bath patio home with open floorplan and quant patio area. 1700 square feet with a split bedroom plan lends to additional privacy. Main bedroom is located on the 1st floor and other bedrooms are upstairs.

New flooring throughout the kitchen and living areas and many recent upgrades, such as recessed lighting and heated tile in the master bathroom make this home very inviting. The vaulted ceiling in the great room and tray ceiling in the master bedroom give the home a grand feel. The two-car garage also has a work space with built-in shelving, plus a partially-floored pull-down attic for even more storage use. Energy-efficient lighting will save money on utility bills.The fenced back yard has a gorgeous deck for entertaining and well-maintained landscaping with grass and mature trees. Come see this great home before it is gone...

Contact Kevin 706-284-7629 or Scott 706-830-0580 via text to schedule a showing or answer any questions about the Augusta Area.

Pets are negotiable....

To apply or view other available rentals please visit: www.rentbhgaugusta.com

The property information was found on the county records so believed to be reliable. We have not verified it and make no guarantee, warranty of it's accuracy and actual room sizes should be measured to insure accuracy. Prospective tenants can independently confirm its correctness prior to leasing. Any pictures listed should be of it's most complete representation of the condition but should be verified prior to occupancy. You should conduct a review of the property to document the condition prior to move in..

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5005166)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2020 Glennfield Lane have any available units?
2020 Glennfield Lane has a unit available for $1,450 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Augusta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Augusta Rent Report.
Is 2020 Glennfield Lane currently offering any rent specials?
2020 Glennfield Lane isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2020 Glennfield Lane pet-friendly?
No, 2020 Glennfield Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Augusta.
Does 2020 Glennfield Lane offer parking?
Yes, 2020 Glennfield Lane does offer parking.
Does 2020 Glennfield Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2020 Glennfield Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2020 Glennfield Lane have a pool?
No, 2020 Glennfield Lane does not have a pool.
Does 2020 Glennfield Lane have accessible units?
No, 2020 Glennfield Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 2020 Glennfield Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 2020 Glennfield Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2020 Glennfield Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 2020 Glennfield Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
