Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:16 PM

2001 Mchenry Sq G

2001 McHenry Sq · (814) 769-1853
Location

2001 McHenry Sq, Augusta, GA 30909
West Augusta

Price and availability

1 Bedroom

Unit Unit G · Avail. now

$1,400

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 535 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
garbage disposal
dishwasher
all utils included
cable included
gym
Unit Amenities
cable included
dishwasher
furnished
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
gym
internet access
furnished, month to month, Fort Gordon, short term - Property Id: 255018

Fully furnished
Month to Month rental
Fiber Optic WiFi/Cable included via Xfinity
Washer/dryer inside unit included
0.08mi right of Gate 1, 4mi left of Gate 2
Minutes to all major hospitals.
Easy commute to Vogtle.
Available immediately! All utilities included, no need to set up electric/water/sewer/trash. All you have to do is roll your suitcase in and enjoy. Inside you will find everything you need for a clean, peaceful, quiet stay: all furnishings, household items, linens, items to cook and eat with, everything down to the Keurig in the kitchen... All of this for just 1400.00/month- a nightly rate that's less than a decent hotel. Reserve yours now while you can. Will not last long.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/255018
Property Id 255018

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5682407)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2001 Mchenry Sq G have any available units?
2001 Mchenry Sq G has a unit available for $1,400 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Augusta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Augusta Rent Report.
What amenities does 2001 Mchenry Sq G have?
Some of 2001 Mchenry Sq G's amenities include in unit laundry, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2001 Mchenry Sq G currently offering any rent specials?
2001 Mchenry Sq G isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2001 Mchenry Sq G pet-friendly?
No, 2001 Mchenry Sq G is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Augusta.
Does 2001 Mchenry Sq G offer parking?
No, 2001 Mchenry Sq G does not offer parking.
Does 2001 Mchenry Sq G have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2001 Mchenry Sq G offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2001 Mchenry Sq G have a pool?
No, 2001 Mchenry Sq G does not have a pool.
Does 2001 Mchenry Sq G have accessible units?
No, 2001 Mchenry Sq G does not have accessible units.
Does 2001 Mchenry Sq G have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2001 Mchenry Sq G has units with dishwashers.
