2001 Mchenry Sq G

furnished, month to month, Fort Gordon, short term - Property Id: 255018



Fully furnished

Month to Month rental

Fiber Optic WiFi/Cable included via Xfinity

Washer/dryer inside unit included

0.08mi right of Gate 1, 4mi left of Gate 2

Minutes to all major hospitals.

Easy commute to Vogtle.

Available immediately! All utilities included, no need to set up electric/water/sewer/trash. All you have to do is roll your suitcase in and enjoy. Inside you will find everything you need for a clean, peaceful, quiet stay: all furnishings, household items, linens, items to cook and eat with, everything down to the Keurig in the kitchen... All of this for just 1400.00/month- a nightly rate that's less than a decent hotel. Reserve yours now while you can. Will not last long.

No Pets Allowed



