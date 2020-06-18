2001 Mchenry Sq G

Amenities
furnished, month to month, Fort Gordon, short term - Property Id: 255018
Fully furnished
Month to Month rental
Fiber Optic WiFi/Cable included via Xfinity
Washer/dryer inside unit included
0.08mi right of Gate 1, 4mi left of Gate 2
Minutes to all major hospitals.
Easy commute to Vogtle.
Available immediately! All utilities included, no need to set up electric/water/sewer/trash. All you have to do is roll your suitcase in and enjoy. Inside you will find everything you need for a clean, peaceful, quiet stay: all furnishings, household items, linens, items to cook and eat with, everything down to the Keurig in the kitchen... All of this for just 1400.00/month- a nightly rate that's less than a decent hotel. Reserve yours now while you can. Will not last long.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/255018
No Pets Allowed
