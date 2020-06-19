All apartments in Augusta
1520 Abby Way
Last updated May 5 2020 at 7:30 PM

1520 Abby Way

1520 Abby Way · (706) 863-1775
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1520 Abby Way, Augusta, GA 30909
Belair

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$995

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1100 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
parking
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
extra storage
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
Available for July occupancy! Cozy and convenient two bedroom/two bath townhome close to everything in Augusta. Two designated parking spaces at entrance and covered front porch with storm door. Spacious living room/dining area combo with vaulted ceiling and ceiling fan. Eat-in kitchen with all appliances, dishwasher, microwave and disposal plus extra storage cabinetry. Laundry closet in kitchen/dining area with washer/dryer included! Spacious master bedroom with trey ceilings, ceiling fan, walk-in closet and en suite bath. Second bedroom with ceiling fan has en suite bath that is also accessible from living room. Privacy-fenced backyard is accessible through kitchen and has patio and two additional storage areas. No pets allowed at this property. #goodtoask

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1520 Abby Way have any available units?
1520 Abby Way has a unit available for $995 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Augusta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Augusta Rent Report.
What amenities does 1520 Abby Way have?
Some of 1520 Abby Way's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1520 Abby Way currently offering any rent specials?
1520 Abby Way isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1520 Abby Way pet-friendly?
No, 1520 Abby Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Augusta.
Does 1520 Abby Way offer parking?
Yes, 1520 Abby Way does offer parking.
Does 1520 Abby Way have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1520 Abby Way offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1520 Abby Way have a pool?
No, 1520 Abby Way does not have a pool.
Does 1520 Abby Way have accessible units?
No, 1520 Abby Way does not have accessible units.
Does 1520 Abby Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1520 Abby Way has units with dishwashers.
