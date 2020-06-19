1520 Abby Way

Amenities

Available for July occupancy! Cozy and convenient two bedroom/two bath townhome close to everything in Augusta. Two designated parking spaces at entrance and covered front porch with storm door. Spacious living room/dining area combo with vaulted ceiling and ceiling fan. Eat-in kitchen with all appliances, dishwasher, microwave and disposal plus extra storage cabinetry. Laundry closet in kitchen/dining area with washer/dryer included! Spacious master bedroom with trey ceilings, ceiling fan, walk-in closet and en suite bath. Second bedroom with ceiling fan has en suite bath that is also accessible from living room. Privacy-fenced backyard is accessible through kitchen and has patio and two additional storage areas. No pets allowed at this property. #goodtoask