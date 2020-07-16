All apartments in Augusta
1017 Old Marks Drive

1017 Old Marks Drive · (706) 922-6390
Location

1017 Old Marks Drive, Augusta, GA 30909
Belair

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 1017 Old Marks Drive · Avail. Aug 14

$975

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1092 sqft

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
pet friendly
walk in closets
bathtub
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
bathtub
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
1017 Old Marks Drive Available 08/14/20 1017 Old Marks Srive - End Unit Town Home - AVAILABLE AUGUST 14, 2020! 2 Bedroom, 2 Bath, end unit town home convenient to shopping and restaurants. Living room and dining room combination features vaulted ceiling and laminate flooring. Kitchen with ceramic tile flooring and all appliances remaining to include refrigerator. Spacious owner bedroom with walk-in closet. Private owner bath with garden tub and shower combo and extra counter space with built-in vanity. Covered back patio, attached storage area and privacy fenced rear yard. Washer/dryer connections. Pet friendly with approval (under 35 lbs). Total electric. School zones must be verified as they are subject to change. All information contained herein deemed reliable, but should be verified. For more information, or to schedule a showing, please visit www.BridgesRealtyLLC.com or call Bridges Realty at 706-922-6390.

(RLNE5147744)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1017 Old Marks Drive have any available units?
1017 Old Marks Drive has a unit available for $975 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Augusta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Augusta Rent Report.
What amenities does 1017 Old Marks Drive have?
Some of 1017 Old Marks Drive's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1017 Old Marks Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1017 Old Marks Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1017 Old Marks Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 1017 Old Marks Drive is pet friendly.
Does 1017 Old Marks Drive offer parking?
No, 1017 Old Marks Drive does not offer parking.
Does 1017 Old Marks Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1017 Old Marks Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1017 Old Marks Drive have a pool?
No, 1017 Old Marks Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1017 Old Marks Drive have accessible units?
No, 1017 Old Marks Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1017 Old Marks Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 1017 Old Marks Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
