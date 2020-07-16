Amenities

1017 Old Marks Drive Available 08/14/20 1017 Old Marks Srive - End Unit Town Home - AVAILABLE AUGUST 14, 2020! 2 Bedroom, 2 Bath, end unit town home convenient to shopping and restaurants. Living room and dining room combination features vaulted ceiling and laminate flooring. Kitchen with ceramic tile flooring and all appliances remaining to include refrigerator. Spacious owner bedroom with walk-in closet. Private owner bath with garden tub and shower combo and extra counter space with built-in vanity. Covered back patio, attached storage area and privacy fenced rear yard. Washer/dryer connections. Pet friendly with approval (under 35 lbs). Total electric. School zones must be verified as they are subject to change. All information contained herein deemed reliable, but should be verified. For more information, or to schedule a showing, please visit www.BridgesRealtyLLC.com or call Bridges Realty at 706-922-6390.



(RLNE5147744)