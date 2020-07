Amenities

Unit Amenities hardwood floors recently renovated Property Amenities pool

203 Oconee River Circle Available 08/07/20 2 Bedroom Deluxe Unit at Whitehall Village - Available Early August!!!

This townhome has all the amenities of the standard units including wood floors and upgraded kitchens, plus features a HUGE master suite that's the size of two standard bedrooms. Don't miss your opportunity to live in one of the area's most desirable swim and walking trail community!



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE3936939)