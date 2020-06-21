All apartments in Athens
1458 East Broad Street
Last updated June 13 2020 at 12:27 PM

1458 East Broad Street

1458 East Broad · No Longer Available
Location

1458 East Broad, Athens, GA 30601
Chicopee - Dudley

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
1458 East Broad Street Available 08/06/20 4 Bedroom House PRE-LEASING FOR FALL 2020! - PRE-LEASING FOR FALL 2020!

4 bedroom, 3.5 bathroom house conveniently located close to downtown and the UGA campus!

The house features large bedrooms, wood and tile flooring, an updated kitchen with granite countertops, a half bath, and bonus area upstairs. It also has a balcony!

All major appliances are included: refrigerator, stove, dishwasher, microwave, and washer & dryer.

Call or text 706-424-2876 for more information and to schedule a tour!

(RLNE5219734)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1458 East Broad Street have any available units?
1458 East Broad Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Athens, GA.
How much is rent in Athens, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Athens Rent Report.
What amenities does 1458 East Broad Street have?
Some of 1458 East Broad Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1458 East Broad Street currently offering any rent specials?
1458 East Broad Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1458 East Broad Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 1458 East Broad Street is pet friendly.
Does 1458 East Broad Street offer parking?
No, 1458 East Broad Street does not offer parking.
Does 1458 East Broad Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1458 East Broad Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1458 East Broad Street have a pool?
No, 1458 East Broad Street does not have a pool.
Does 1458 East Broad Street have accessible units?
No, 1458 East Broad Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1458 East Broad Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1458 East Broad Street has units with dishwashers.
