Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher pet friendly recently renovated

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

1458 East Broad Street Available 08/06/20 4 Bedroom House PRE-LEASING FOR FALL 2020! - PRE-LEASING FOR FALL 2020!



4 bedroom, 3.5 bathroom house conveniently located close to downtown and the UGA campus!



The house features large bedrooms, wood and tile flooring, an updated kitchen with granite countertops, a half bath, and bonus area upstairs. It also has a balcony!



All major appliances are included: refrigerator, stove, dishwasher, microwave, and washer & dryer.



Call or text 706-424-2876 for more information and to schedule a tour!



(RLNE5219734)