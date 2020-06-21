Amenities
1458 East Broad Street Available 08/06/20 4 Bedroom House PRE-LEASING FOR FALL 2020! - PRE-LEASING FOR FALL 2020!
4 bedroom, 3.5 bathroom house conveniently located close to downtown and the UGA campus!
The house features large bedrooms, wood and tile flooring, an updated kitchen with granite countertops, a half bath, and bonus area upstairs. It also has a balcony!
All major appliances are included: refrigerator, stove, dishwasher, microwave, and washer & dryer.
Call or text 706-424-2876 for more information and to schedule a tour!
(RLNE5219734)