Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly

Unit Amenities bathtub ceiling fan granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets stainless steel air conditioning dishwasher w/d hookup carpet microwave oven range refrigerator Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly business center clubhouse dog park 24hr gym game room parking pool pool table shuffle board bbq/grill garage internet access package receiving trash valet cats allowed accessible on-site laundry 24hr maintenance alarm system courtyard fire pit

Enjoy lavish living in Alpharetta, GA—live at Waterstone at Big Creek! Our elaborate apartment features and community amenities will amaze you. Enjoy stunning lofty 10-foot ceilings with crown molding, chef kitchens with granite countertops, designer tile backsplash, espresso cabinets and stainless-steel appliances, hardwood-style flooring, built-in granite-topped computer desks, in-home washer and dryer, spacious walk-in closets and much more. Indulge in upscale amenities like our year round resort style saltwater pool with sundeck and relaxing lounge chairs, poolside gourmet grilling area, on-site 24-hour fitness center with cardio and strength training, game room with billiards and shuffleboard, convenient drive-thru mail kiosk, welcoming clubhouse and beautifully landscaped grounds. Look through our nine luxury floor plan options and choose your perfect match.



There’s plenty to do here in Alpharetta! Enjoy the great outdoors at a variety of local parks, including Big Creek Trailw