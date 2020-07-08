All apartments in Alpharetta
Last updated April 25 2019 at 1:25 PM

12036 Orchid Lane

12036 Orchid Lane · No Longer Available
Location

12036 Orchid Lane, Alpharetta, GA 30009

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
garage
stainless steel
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/b673a1c042 ----
Enjoy this spacious 4BR/3.5BA town home in the heart of Downtown Alpharetta! This upscale townhouse is very close to Avalon, restaurants, shops and more. Features include gourmet kitchen with stainless steel appliances, granite counter tops, breakfast bar, hardwoods on main level, basement, stairs and hallway with carpet in bedrooms. Includes two refrigerators and washer/dryer. Private suite downstairs with bedroom, sun room and bath, opening to private backyard. Deck off main level. Property is available as of May 15, 2019. $200 Admin Fee due at move in.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12036 Orchid Lane have any available units?
12036 Orchid Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Alpharetta, GA.
What amenities does 12036 Orchid Lane have?
Some of 12036 Orchid Lane's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12036 Orchid Lane currently offering any rent specials?
12036 Orchid Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12036 Orchid Lane pet-friendly?
No, 12036 Orchid Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Alpharetta.
Does 12036 Orchid Lane offer parking?
Yes, 12036 Orchid Lane offers parking.
Does 12036 Orchid Lane have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 12036 Orchid Lane offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 12036 Orchid Lane have a pool?
No, 12036 Orchid Lane does not have a pool.
Does 12036 Orchid Lane have accessible units?
No, 12036 Orchid Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 12036 Orchid Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 12036 Orchid Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 12036 Orchid Lane have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 12036 Orchid Lane has units with air conditioning.

