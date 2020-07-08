12036 Orchid Lane

Amenities

Enjoy this spacious 4BR/3.5BA town home in the heart of Downtown Alpharetta! This upscale townhouse is very close to Avalon, restaurants, shops and more. Features include gourmet kitchen with stainless steel appliances, granite counter tops, breakfast bar, hardwoods on main level, basement, stairs and hallway with carpet in bedrooms. Includes two refrigerators and washer/dryer. Private suite downstairs with bedroom, sun room and bath, opening to private backyard. Deck off main level. Property is available as of May 15, 2019. $200 Admin Fee due at move in.