Last updated June 14 2020 at 12:37 AM

127 Apartments for rent in Cumming, GA with garage

Cumming apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run. Weather, break-ins, and daily stru... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
15 Units Available
The Falls at Forsyth
5310 Falls Dr, Cumming, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,275
862 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,465
1235 sqft
The Falls at Forsyth is not only your home but a relaxing retreat where you can unwind while sipping on a glass of wine from your private balcony while feeling like you are on a vacation every day.
Verified

1 of 50

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
20 Units Available
Preston Pointe at Windermere Apartments
3100 Preston Pointe Way, Cumming, GA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,220
1268 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,520
1467 sqft
This pet-friendly community includes a game room, tennis court, fire pit and a variety of other amenities. Apartments are recently renovated and feature hardwood flooring and walk-in closets. Adjacent to Windermere Park.
Verified

1 of 35

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
37 Units Available
Summit Crossing
3920 Ivy Summit Ct, Cumming, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,076
834 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,264
1185 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Residents of this community enjoy an onsite coffee bar, gym and swimming pool. Apartments have washer/dryer hookups and fireplaces. Shopping and dining available at nearby The Collection at Forsyth.
Verified

1 of 32

Last updated June 14 at 12:23am
16 Units Available
Columns at Pilgrim Mill
2090 Columns Dr, Cumming, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,080
871 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,345
1250 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
It's the lifestyle, luxury and location you've been waiting for... The Columns at Pilgrim Mill combines the perfect location with first class service and amenities.

1 of 20

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
1 Unit Available
1237 Fischer Trace
1237 Fischer Trce, Cumming, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1851 sqft
NEW TOWN HOME COMMUNITY. Smart Home design. WiFi Certified. Baldwin plan w/hdwd floors on main. Beautiful kitchen-dark stained cabinets, SS appliances, granite counter tops w/tile back splash. Gas fplc. Wall of windows on back, private bkyd.
Results within 1 mile of Cumming

1 of 29

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
1 Unit Available
2631 Grapevine Circle
2631 Grapevine Cir, Forsyth County, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
2147 sqft
Welcome to this lovely condo in a beautiful very active adult community! Master on the main with trey ceiling, private master bath w/double vanities & walk-in closet! A bright open great room w/built-ins, fireplace and wall mounted flat screen TV!

1 of 20

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
1 Unit Available
1990 Walking Horse Trail
1990 Walking Horse Trl, Forsyth County, GA
5 Bedrooms
$2,395
2934 sqft
Welcome to this spacious 5 bedroom 3 full bath home features a largemaster & vaulted sitting room, formal living, formal dining and family room.Guest suite on main. Gourmet kitchen, granite countertops, tile backsplashperfect for entertaining.

1 of 20

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
1 Unit Available
3240 Ridgefair Drive
3240 Ridgefair Drive, Forsyth County, GA
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
2011 sqft
Completely renovated home waiting for you! Hardwood floors throughout the whole house. Updated kitchen with granite countertops and subway tile backsplash. Huge farmhouse sink. Freshly painted interiors. Brand new roof.

1 of 31

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
1 Unit Available
1950 Buford Dam Road
1950 Buford Dam Road, Forsyth County, GA
3 Bedrooms
$2,400
2090 sqft
Executive living in this huge end-unit townhome. Quality features abound. Custom Built ins. Covered balcony - beautiful, relaxing, and private views. Two story Great Room, open to Kitchen w/ granite & quality appliances.

1 of 25

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
1 Unit Available
1265 Spring Oak Way
1265 Spring Oak Way, Forsyth County, GA
4 Bedrooms
$1,950
2738 sqft
Come see this peaceful Grove Park home that sits high on a beautiful, wooded 1.68 acre lot. Wrap-around front porch with balconies at kitchen and master bedroom level.

1 of 16

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
1 Unit Available
4309 Shillham Court
4309 Shillham Court, Forsyth County, GA
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1625 sqft
Owner requires 600+ credit and $4800+ income monthly. Bright and Open 3 Bedroom / 2.

1 of 45

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
1 Unit Available
2830 Mayfair Drive
2830 Mayfair Drive, Forsyth County, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1752 sqft
Available for 6/20/2020 move-in. 3 bedroom/2.5 bath home for rent in quiet neighborhood. Spacious single family home with beautiful new flooring. Neighborhood features swimming pool and tennis court.

1 of 35

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
1 Unit Available
1222 Rubble Road
1222 Rubble Road, Forsyth County, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
1724 sqft
Literally, across street from Aquatic center, Univ North GA (UNG), Lake Lanier and shopping just minutes away. Large family room with fireplace.Well maintained 2 bedroom split floor plan.

1 of 1

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
1 Unit Available
2070 Habersham Marina Rd
2070 Habersham Marina Road, Forsyth County, GA
4 Bedrooms
$3,175
3588 sqft
Right down the street from a marina,this beautifully updated ranch on a full finished basement which has one nice sized bedroom and two additional bonus rooms downstairs with closets.
Results within 5 miles of Cumming

1 of 20

Last updated June 14 at 04:38am
1 Unit Available
3980 Cutler Donahoe Way
3980 Cutler Donahoe Way, Forsyth County, GA
4 Bedrooms
$1,625
2189 sqft
Spacious 4 bedroom + bonus room floor plan w/ 2.5 bathrooms. Master bedroom on main floor with large walk-in closet. Kitchen opens to dining area. Corner lot - quiet and private! 2-car attached garage with fenced backyard. Low maintenance.

1 of 22

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
1 Unit Available
4845 Roseman trail
4845 Roseman Trail, Forsyth County, GA
4 Bedrooms
$1,850
2474 sqft
Gorgeous Craftsman, Has every possible upgrade, Coffered ceiling, granite counters, stainless steel appliances, hardwood floors,tiled bathrooms, Oil rubbed bronze lights and faucets, All bedrooms has ceiling fans, upgraded pad/carpeting, Rich dark

1 of 25

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
4630 Roseman Trail
4630 Roseman Trail, Forsyth County, GA
5 Bedrooms
$1,845
2553 sqft
5 bedroom - 5 Bed/ 3 Bath home in Cumming. Appliance package includes: Refrigerator,Stove,Microwave,Dishwasher,Washer,Dryer,Garbage Disposal. Other Features: 2-car garage.

1 of 37

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
8170 Lanier Drive
8170 Lanier Drive, Forsyth County, GA
5 Bedrooms
$3,500
3602 sqft
Lake Lanier 5br - Beautiful Lake Lanier 5 bedroom lake home is available for you and your family including a dock and boatshed. Large open rooms with views of the lake. Perfect mother-in-law suite or for large families.

1 of 6

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
5840 Stargazer Way
5840 Stargazer Way, Forsyth County, GA
4 Bedrooms
$1,925
2710 sqft
Brand New 2 Story Home - Brand New built 2 story home with 4 bedrooms 3 1/2 bath 2 car garage charming open floor plan with all of the space youve been looking for in your new home.

1 of 38

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
1 Unit Available
1155 Settles Rd
1155 Settles Road, Forsyth County, GA
5 Bedrooms
$3,200
4505 sqft
This custom estate home has it all! Approx 4500 SF Open Plan & Updates Galore! Modern Kitchen, Master on Main w/ HUGE Bath; New Spa shower w/ Luxury Water Feature, Hardwood floors, fresh paint & tons of Natural light.

1 of 19

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
1 Unit Available
5635 Aspen Drive
5635 Aspen Drive, Forsyth County, GA
5 Bedrooms
$2,400
3831 sqft
Geat 5 Bedroom / 4 Bathroom Family Home In South Forsyth Swim/Tennis Neighborhood!! More Sq Ft Than Most 3-car In N'hood.

1 of 49

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
1 Unit Available
1790 Vinery Ave
1790 Vinery Ave, Forsyth County, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,950
2388 sqft
One step entry to this well maintained home. Master on main adjoins master bath w/large walk-in shower,double vanity, and closet w/custom closet system. Granite and stainless in kitchen includes refrigerator.

1 of 95

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
1 Unit Available
4514 Matt Hwy
4514 Matt Highway, Forsyth County, GA
3 Bedrooms
$3,000
3016 sqft
PRIVATE & SECLUDED 9.

1 of 27

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
1 Unit Available
4260 Wildener Way
4260 Wildener Way, Forsyth County, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,950
2040 sqft
Move in ready townhome in the sought-after James Creek, SWIM/TENNIS community! Top rated school cluster! This SPACIOUS home offers fresh paint, beautiful WIDE PLANK FLOORING in main & upper level.
City Guide for Cumming, GA

What's that smell? Although Cumming first prospered by mining gold in the early part of the 19th century, its big success as well as the state's prosperity resulted from the sale of the Vidalia onion. Selling for a whopping $3.50 per bag during the 30s, farmers in Cumming and Georgia really did strike gold.

The seat of Forsyth county, Cumming, Georgia is a city that comprises a land area of 5.9 square miles. The city initially made its fortune by mining gold. Don't run off looking for gold in the area, though, or it'll be fool's gold you find! Unfortunately, the days of finding a shiny gold nugget are long gone. About 700 people take up each square mile of land in this warm yet laid-back city. So, needless to say, people like to congregate in this Georgia community. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with garage in Cumming, GA

Cumming apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run.

Weather, break-ins, and daily struggles to find a space can take a toll financially and physically. Remember that even cities in mild climates experience issues like salt air, tornadoes, hail, falling branches from storms, and other issues.

It’s also possible to score an auto insurance reduction if you park in a garage. Ask your insurance provider about any deals or discounts that could trim money off the cost of your monthly bill.

Before signing a lease, ask the landlord or property manager about any restrictions on garage use. It’s important to know if there are enough spaces for tenants and visitors and what happens if the garage is full. If you’re moving into an apartment inside a home, ask about any conditions on its use and if storage is allowed.

