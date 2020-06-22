915 Gunter Court

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher parking gym pool fire pit

Unit Amenities dishwasher extra storage fireplace microwave oven patio / balcony Property Amenities fire pit gym parking pool bbq/grill hot tub

Sought after Kimball Farms Neighborhood in the heart of Alpharetta. This spacious home boasts open floor plan living at its best. Kitchen/family room with picture windows that lead out to a large screened in porch that over looks the private oasis. Large salt water pool, spa and fire pit as well as covered patio area. Banquet size outdoor table remains with the property for your enjoyment & entertaining. The walk out finished basement is complete w/an equipped gym, pool room (table remains) & a beautiful built in bar. Additional storage space. Exceptionally large