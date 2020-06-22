All apartments in Alpharetta
915 Gunter Court
Last updated June 18 2020 at 1:03 PM

915 Gunter Court

915 Gunter Court · No Longer Available
Location

915 Gunter Court, Alpharetta, GA 30022
Kimball Farms

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
gym
pool
fire pit
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
extra storage
fireplace
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
fire pit
gym
parking
pool
bbq/grill
hot tub
Sought after Kimball Farms Neighborhood in the heart of Alpharetta. This spacious home boasts open floor plan living at its best. Kitchen/family room with picture windows that lead out to a large screened in porch that over looks the private oasis. Large salt water pool, spa and fire pit as well as covered patio area. Banquet size outdoor table remains with the property for your enjoyment & entertaining. The walk out finished basement is complete w/an equipped gym, pool room (table remains) & a beautiful built in bar. Additional storage space. Exceptionally large

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 915 Gunter Court have any available units?
915 Gunter Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Alpharetta, GA.
How much is rent in Alpharetta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Alpharetta Rent Report.
What amenities does 915 Gunter Court have?
Some of 915 Gunter Court's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 915 Gunter Court currently offering any rent specials?
915 Gunter Court isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 915 Gunter Court pet-friendly?
No, 915 Gunter Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Alpharetta.
Does 915 Gunter Court offer parking?
Yes, 915 Gunter Court does offer parking.
Does 915 Gunter Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 915 Gunter Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 915 Gunter Court have a pool?
Yes, 915 Gunter Court has a pool.
Does 915 Gunter Court have accessible units?
No, 915 Gunter Court does not have accessible units.
Does 915 Gunter Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 915 Gunter Court has units with dishwashers.
