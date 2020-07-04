879 3rd Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities courtyard on-site laundry parking garage

Stunning like new END UNIT painted brick townhome in AVALON available for immediate move-in! This beautifully appointed four-bedroom 3.5 bath home is gorgeous, bright and airy with high-end finishes: Magnificent chefs kitchen open to spacious family room overlooking expansive private courtyard; 4.25” plantation shutters, upgraded tile and hardwood floors throughout (no carpet). Laundry room, walk-in pantry, balcony, courtyard & attached 2-car garage. This urban sophisticated townhome is perfect for those who desire the lifestyle Avalon has to offer. Walk to shops, movie