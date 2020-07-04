All apartments in Alpharetta
Last updated June 8 2020 at 11:49 PM

879 3rd Street

879 3rd Street · No Longer Available
Location

879 3rd Street, Alpharetta, GA 30009

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
courtyard
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Stunning like new END UNIT painted brick townhome in AVALON available for immediate move-in! This beautifully appointed four-bedroom 3.5 bath home is gorgeous, bright and airy with high-end finishes: Magnificent chefs kitchen open to spacious family room overlooking expansive private courtyard; 4.25” plantation shutters, upgraded tile and hardwood floors throughout (no carpet). Laundry room, walk-in pantry, balcony, courtyard & attached 2-car garage. This urban sophisticated townhome is perfect for those who desire the lifestyle Avalon has to offer. Walk to shops, movie

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 879 3rd Street have any available units?
879 3rd Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Alpharetta, GA.
What amenities does 879 3rd Street have?
Some of 879 3rd Street's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 879 3rd Street currently offering any rent specials?
879 3rd Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 879 3rd Street pet-friendly?
No, 879 3rd Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Alpharetta.
Does 879 3rd Street offer parking?
Yes, 879 3rd Street offers parking.
Does 879 3rd Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 879 3rd Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 879 3rd Street have a pool?
No, 879 3rd Street does not have a pool.
Does 879 3rd Street have accessible units?
No, 879 3rd Street does not have accessible units.
Does 879 3rd Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 879 3rd Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 879 3rd Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 879 3rd Street does not have units with air conditioning.

