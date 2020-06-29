877 3rd Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony Property Amenities parking pool

This is the one! Don’t dream about being in AVALON when you can LIVE and walk to everything AVALON offers from dining, shopping and VIP events to dinner at home with friends. This home features the highest quality materials throughout from Contemporary custom cabinets, quartz counters, Chef’s kitchen, Top of the line appliances, hardwood floors throughout and open floor plan that opens to covered balcony providing additional living space that make this an entertainer’s dream! You'll enjoy an abundance of natural light in this executive style 24' wide townhome, 2 car