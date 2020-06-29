All apartments in Alpharetta
877 3rd Street

877 3rd Street · No Longer Available
Location

877 3rd Street, Alpharetta, GA 30009

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
pool
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
pool
This is the one! Don’t dream about being in AVALON when you can LIVE and walk to everything AVALON offers from dining, shopping and VIP events to dinner at home with friends. This home features the highest quality materials throughout from Contemporary custom cabinets, quartz counters, Chef’s kitchen, Top of the line appliances, hardwood floors throughout and open floor plan that opens to covered balcony providing additional living space that make this an entertainer’s dream! You'll enjoy an abundance of natural light in this executive style 24' wide townhome, 2 car

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 877 3rd Street have any available units?
877 3rd Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Alpharetta, GA.
What amenities does 877 3rd Street have?
Some of 877 3rd Street's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 877 3rd Street currently offering any rent specials?
877 3rd Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 877 3rd Street pet-friendly?
No, 877 3rd Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Alpharetta.
Does 877 3rd Street offer parking?
Yes, 877 3rd Street offers parking.
Does 877 3rd Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 877 3rd Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 877 3rd Street have a pool?
Yes, 877 3rd Street has a pool.
Does 877 3rd Street have accessible units?
No, 877 3rd Street does not have accessible units.
Does 877 3rd Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 877 3rd Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 877 3rd Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 877 3rd Street does not have units with air conditioning.

