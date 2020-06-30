755 Sheridan Ridge Court

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors microwave range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking

Johns Creek/Alpharetta home in a great subdivision. Walk or Bike to Big Creek Greenway, 2 story Brick front home with Finished Basement, 5 Bed, 3 1/2 newly renovated baths, 2 story spacious Foyer and Family room with fireplace, Sep Living and Dining room, Open Kitchen with New stainless steel appliances and new granite countertop, newly stained hardwood floors throughout main, great schools. Spacious master bedroom with large master bath, double vanities, garden tub, and sep shower. Lots of upgrades. Private backyard. Must See! Move-In Ready!