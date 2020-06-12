All apartments in Alpharetta
Find more places like 755 Sheridan Ridge Court.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Alpharetta, GA
/
755 Sheridan Ridge Court
Last updated June 27 2019 at 10:53 AM

755 Sheridan Ridge Court

755 Sheridan Ridge Court · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Alpharetta
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

755 Sheridan Ridge Court, Alpharetta, GA 30022
Northpointe

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
Johns Creek/Alpharetta home in a great subdivision. Walk or Bike to Big Creek Greenway, 2 story Brick front home with Finished Basement, 5 Bed, 3 1/2 newly renovated baths, 2 story spacious Foyer and Family room with fireplace, Sep Living and Dining room, Open Kitchen with New stainless steel appliances and new granite countertop, newly stained hardwood floors throughout main, great schools. Spacious master bedroom with large master bath, double vanities, garden tub, and sep shower. Lots of upgrades. Private backyard. Must See! Includes Landscaping.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 755 Sheridan Ridge Court have any available units?
755 Sheridan Ridge Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Alpharetta, GA.
What amenities does 755 Sheridan Ridge Court have?
Some of 755 Sheridan Ridge Court's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 755 Sheridan Ridge Court currently offering any rent specials?
755 Sheridan Ridge Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 755 Sheridan Ridge Court pet-friendly?
No, 755 Sheridan Ridge Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Alpharetta.
Does 755 Sheridan Ridge Court offer parking?
Yes, 755 Sheridan Ridge Court offers parking.
Does 755 Sheridan Ridge Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 755 Sheridan Ridge Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 755 Sheridan Ridge Court have a pool?
No, 755 Sheridan Ridge Court does not have a pool.
Does 755 Sheridan Ridge Court have accessible units?
No, 755 Sheridan Ridge Court does not have accessible units.
Does 755 Sheridan Ridge Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 755 Sheridan Ridge Court has units with dishwashers.
Does 755 Sheridan Ridge Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 755 Sheridan Ridge Court does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.
Helpful Articles
9 Tips for Moving with Your Pet
Parent Guide to Apartment Living
How to Move Cross Country
Do You Need an Apartment Cosigner?
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Windward Place
3080 Market Pl
Alpharetta, GA 30005
Webb Bridge Crossing Apartments
5000 Webb Bridge Ct
Alpharetta, GA 30009
Woodhaven at Park Bridge
15000 Parkview Ln
Alpharetta, GA 30005
Veranda at Avalon
7165 Avalon Blvd
Alpharetta, GA 30009
Wood Bridge Apartments
680 Park Bridge Parkway
Alpharetta, GA 30005
Ascent at Windward
18000 Masters Way
Alpharetta, GA 30005
Amorance Downtown Alpharetta
2001 Commerce Parkway
Alpharetta, GA 30009
Juncture
910 Deerfield Crossing Dr
Alpharetta, GA 30004

Similar Pages

Alpharetta 1 BedroomsAlpharetta 2 Bedrooms
Alpharetta Apartments with ParkingAlpharetta Dog Friendly Apartments
Alpharetta Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Atlanta, GASandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAthens, GASmyrna, GAJohns Creek, GA
Duluth, GALawrenceville, GADunwoody, GAKennesaw, GANewnan, GADecatur, GAStockbridge, GA
Gainesville, GAMcDonough, GAWoodstock, GACanton, GANorcross, GADouglasville, GA

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityGeorgia State University
University of GeorgiaLife University
Morehouse College