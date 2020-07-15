All apartments in Alpharetta
50 Canton Street
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

50 Canton Street

50 Canton St · No Longer Available
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
Location

50 Canton St, Alpharetta, GA 30009

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
extra storage
fireplace
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
dog park
on-site laundry
bbq/grill
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
RARE Opportunity to live in Downtown Alpharetta! Enjoy Wolf cooktop and Sub-Zero refrigerator, 7in wire brushed hardwood floors, and expansive covered outdoor spaces with built in top of the line gas grill. Master suite is truly amazing with french doors to covered patio, HUGE walk in closet and spacious master bath! Top of the line custom window treatments, large laundry room with hanging rack,sink, and cabinets! Amenities offers 1/2 acre+ of outdoor living including dog park!

Additional, on-site storage space is available for only $100 per month!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 50 Canton Street have any available units?
50 Canton Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Alpharetta, GA.
What amenities does 50 Canton Street have?
Some of 50 Canton Street's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 50 Canton Street currently offering any rent specials?
50 Canton Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 50 Canton Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 50 Canton Street is pet friendly.
Does 50 Canton Street offer parking?
No, 50 Canton Street does not offer parking.
Does 50 Canton Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 50 Canton Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 50 Canton Street have a pool?
No, 50 Canton Street does not have a pool.
Does 50 Canton Street have accessible units?
No, 50 Canton Street does not have accessible units.
Does 50 Canton Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 50 Canton Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 50 Canton Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 50 Canton Street does not have units with air conditioning.
