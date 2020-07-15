50 Canton Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher extra storage fireplace hardwood floors patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities dog park on-site laundry bbq/grill cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

RARE Opportunity to live in Downtown Alpharetta! Enjoy Wolf cooktop and Sub-Zero refrigerator, 7in wire brushed hardwood floors, and expansive covered outdoor spaces with built in top of the line gas grill. Master suite is truly amazing with french doors to covered patio, HUGE walk in closet and spacious master bath! Top of the line custom window treatments, large laundry room with hanging rack,sink, and cabinets! Amenities offers 1/2 acre+ of outdoor living including dog park!



Additional, on-site storage space is available for only $100 per month!