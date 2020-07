375 LYNNE Circle

Amenities

in unit laundry carport recently renovated fireplace carpet

TOTALLY RENOVATED HOME IN DESIRABLE DOWNTOWN ALPHARETTA, CLOSE TO EVERYTHING! GREAT NEIGHBORHOOD, GREAT SCHOOLS, GREAT HOUSE! FRESH PAINT, NEW CARPET, NEW APPLIANCES, NEW CABINETS, ALL NEW LIGHTING, KITCHEN AND BATIIS. FORMAL LIVING ROOM, FORMAL DINNING ROOM, LARGE FAMILY ROOM W/FIREPLACE ON LOWER FLOOR WITH SPACIOUS BEDROOM, FULL UPDATED BATH AND LAUNDRY W/BRAND NEW WASHER/DRYER. OVERSIZE MASTER SUITE W/COMPLETELY UPDATED BATH. GENEROUS SECONDARY BEDROOM AND HALL BATH. LARGE 2 CAR CARPORT AND STORAGE ROOM.PRIVATE BACKYARD W/NEW WOODEN FENCE. LAWN CARE INCLUDED.