All apartments in Alpharetta
Find more places like 325 Banbury Crossing.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Alpharetta, GA
/
325 Banbury Crossing
Last updated July 14 2020 at 9:35 PM

325 Banbury Crossing

325 Banbury Crossing · (703) 899-6663
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Alpharetta
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

325 Banbury Crossing, Alpharetta, GA 30009

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$4,500

4 Bed · 4 Bath · 2656 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Primely situated between Downtown Alpharetta and Avalon, just a short distance from destination shopping and dining, this 10 month-old home is located in the heart of it all. An oversized bedroom and bathroom are located on the first floor with the back-entry, two-car garage with tall ceilings. The open-concept main living level boasts a spacious balcony, quartz countertops, stainless steel appliances and an eat-in island in the kitchen and a brick accent wall in the dining area. The upper level hosts two secondary bedrooms, a bathroom and an expansive owner's suite. Nestled in the heart of Alpharetta with designer fixtures and finishes this home is a must-see. Home can be rented furnished/unfurnished.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 325 Banbury Crossing have any available units?
325 Banbury Crossing has a unit available for $4,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 325 Banbury Crossing have?
Some of 325 Banbury Crossing's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 325 Banbury Crossing currently offering any rent specials?
325 Banbury Crossing is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 325 Banbury Crossing pet-friendly?
No, 325 Banbury Crossing is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Alpharetta.
Does 325 Banbury Crossing offer parking?
Yes, 325 Banbury Crossing offers parking.
Does 325 Banbury Crossing have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 325 Banbury Crossing offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 325 Banbury Crossing have a pool?
No, 325 Banbury Crossing does not have a pool.
Does 325 Banbury Crossing have accessible units?
No, 325 Banbury Crossing does not have accessible units.
Does 325 Banbury Crossing have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 325 Banbury Crossing has units with dishwashers.
Does 325 Banbury Crossing have units with air conditioning?
No, 325 Banbury Crossing does not have units with air conditioning.
Interested in 325 Banbury Crossing?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Windward Place
3080 Market Pl
Alpharetta, GA 30005
The Pointe at Preston Ridge Apartment Homes
950 Executive Dr
Alpharetta, GA 30005
Avery at Northwinds
32000 Gardner Dr
Alpharetta, GA 30009
Veranda at Avalon
7165 Avalon Blvd
Alpharetta, GA 30009
Haven at Avalon
1213 Avalon Blvd
Alpharetta, GA 30009
Artesia Big Creek
6405 Rex Ln
Alpharetta, GA 30005
Venue Big Creek
50 Venue Way
Alpharetta, GA 30005
Juncture
910 Deerfield Crossing Dr
Alpharetta, GA 30004

Similar Pages

Alpharetta 1 BedroomsAlpharetta 2 Bedrooms
Alpharetta 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsAlpharetta Apartments with Parking
Alpharetta Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Atlanta, GASandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAthens, GASmyrna, GALawrenceville, GA
Duluth, GAJohns Creek, GADunwoody, GAKennesaw, GADecatur, GANewnan, GAStockbridge, GA
Gainesville, GACanton, GANorcross, GAWoodstock, GADouglasville, GAMcDonough, GA

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityGeorgia State University
University of GeorgiaLife University
Morehouse College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity