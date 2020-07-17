325 Banbury Crossing

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher garage stainless steel fireplace

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace furnished in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Primely situated between Downtown Alpharetta and Avalon, just a short distance from destination shopping and dining, this 10 month-old home is located in the heart of it all. An oversized bedroom and bathroom are located on the first floor with the back-entry, two-car garage with tall ceilings. The open-concept main living level boasts a spacious balcony, quartz countertops, stainless steel appliances and an eat-in island in the kitchen and a brick accent wall in the dining area. The upper level hosts two secondary bedrooms, a bathroom and an expansive owner's suite. Nestled in the heart of Alpharetta with designer fixtures and finishes this home is a must-see. Home can be rented furnished/unfurnished.